Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Chicago firefighter critically injured in high-rise blaze

Apr 5, 2023, 7:49 AM
Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Thre...
Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling the blaze on Chicago's North Side. (ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side on Wednesday, authorities said.

The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Fire department video showed flames and smoke pouring from a terrace.

By mid-morning most of the blaze had been extinguished, but crews were still addressing hot spots and smoke.

“The fire is not yet under control,” said Fire Department Director Larry Langford. “We don’t know how it started.”

Langford described one of the firefighters as being in “very critical” condition. Two others were in stable condition.

No residents were reported injured and the person who lives in the burning apartment was able to make it out safely, Langford said.

Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on Tuesday while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side. Authorities said two other firefighters also were injured in that blaze.

United States News

This image released by Neon shows Forrest Goodluck in a scene from "How to Blow Up a Pipeline." (Ne...
Associated Press

‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ explores vigilante eco-sabotage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the creators of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” initially set out to adapt the book of the same name, which critiques the docility of climate activism, director Daniel Goldhaber had in mind a very different movie than what they eventually made. “I was very much in a place of […]
9 hours ago
This image released by Netflix shows Lewis Capaldi in a scene from the documentary "Lewis Capaldi: ...
Associated Press

Q&A: Lewis Capaldi feels ‘naked’ releasing new documentary

Lewis Capaldi’s first album went multiplatinum and led to chart-topping hits, sold-out stadiums, and a Grammy nomination for the singer-songwriter. Besting that with his sophomore album was daunting enough, but then he agreed to allow a Netflix documentary crew to follow him. Capaldi says, with his trademark wit, he wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. The […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Gender-affirming care for transgender youth banned in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s governor has signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Idaho is at least the 12th state to enact a law restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, and nearly two dozen more are considering bills that would ban or restrict the care. Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday it has tentatively settled a lawsuit over the 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church that will pay victims and their families more than $144 million. More than two dozen people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service at First Baptist […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge

DETROIT (AP) — An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV are among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show. The two debuts in New York on Wednesday are among only nine automaker press conferences, far short […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Ohio Republican lawmaker falsely claims to be MIT graduate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A freshman state lawmaker in Ohio falsely claimed to have graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the prestigious university, and he has stepped down from a House committee leadership post after that revelation. Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area Republican, attended MIT in the 1970s and 1980 and studied […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Chicago firefighter critically injured in high-rise blaze