Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades

Apr 5, 2023, 2:44 AM | Updated: 3:06 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials announced the first $196 million of grants Wednesday in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country.

The Transportation Department and its Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles (435 kilometer) of natural gas pipelines, although the government didn’t identify all the recipients.

Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year.

The grants, announced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden’s administration is touting in a series of events across the country.

Several of the pipelines that will be repaired or replaced were installed decades ago, and some of them are leaking. Officials estimate that completing these repairs will help reduce methane emissions by roughly 212 metric tons a year.

Aging pipelines have been involved in fatal explosions and massive spills that have occurred over decades in California, Michigan, New Jersey and other states.

“Investments in pipeline safety are investments in community safety and our shared environment,” said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

United States News

Associated Press

Risk of severe storms persists from Texas to Great Lakes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Severe thunderstorms were expected to bring hail, strong winds — and the threat of tornadoes — to parts of the Midwest and South that are reeling from a weekend of deadly weather. Officials warned residents to have shelter ready Tuesday night before going to sleep. At least two tornadoes were […]
1 day ago
FILE - People spend time on the black sand beach at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana, Hawaii, on Sep...
Associated Press

Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crush

HONOLULU (AP) — Repairing coral reefs after boats run aground. Shielding native forest trees from a killer fungus outbreak. Patrolling waters for swimmers harassing dolphins and turtles. Taking care of Hawaii’s unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it, especially because growing numbers are traveling to […]
1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trum...
Associated Press

Donald Trump, the attention economy’s most potent stimulus

In the currency of today’s attention economy, Donald Trump is the world’s richest man. His the no-business-like-show-business metropolis that propelled him to tabloid-fodder fame so many years ago, the former president also returned to the very stage where he thrives the most. As he did so, even in an atypically sedate manner, he demonstrated the […]
1 day ago
FILE - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian...
Associated Press

Russia invites children’s official sought by ICC to brief UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes, will brief a controversial U.N. meeting Wednesday that Russia called to counter what it claims is disinformation by Western officials and media about Ukrainian children taken to Russia. Russia’s U.N. Mission confirmed Tuesday that Maria Lvova-Belova will be the […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday. The decision in California came at about the same time that that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a […]
1 day ago
People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tues...
Associated Press

Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears

Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks. Oil prices steadied.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades