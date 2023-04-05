Surprise man gets 4-year jail sentence for making false claims to IRS

PHOENIX – A man from Surprise was sentenced last week to four years in prison after being convicted of 17 counts, including conspiracy, false claims to the Internal Revenue Service and transactional money laundering.

Anthony Henry Williams, 52, submitted seven false tax returns to the IRS in 2018 and 2019, claiming over $3 million in owed refunds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.

The IRS processed one of the returns and learned it resulted in an unwarranted $600,000 refund to Williams.

The IRS advised Williams that the return was fraudulent, and that he must return the money, which he did not do.

Instead, according to the release, he purchased two luxury vehicles and a home, among other items.

Shakina Williams, a co-defendant, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served plus a year of supervised release for her role in the offense.

Both defendants were ordered to pay nearly $600,000 in restitution. They also were ordered to forfeit their interests in a home in Surprise, an Audi A7 and a Porsche Panamera.

