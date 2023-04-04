Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Washington stocks up on abortion pills ahead of court ruling

Apr 4, 2023, 4:41 PM
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a press conference, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the state C...
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a press conference, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the state Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The state of Washington has stockpiled a three-year supply of an abortion pill in anticipation of a court ruling that could limit its availability, Inslee announced Tuesday. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has purchased a three-year supply of a leading abortion medication in anticipation of a court ruling that could limit its availability, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.

The Democratic governor said he ordered the Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, to buy 30,000 doses of the generic version of mifepristone at a cost of about $1.28 million, or $42.50 per pill. The shipment arrived in late March.

A two-pill combination of mifepristone and misoprostol is the most common form of abortion in the U.S. Research shows that medication-induced abortions are safe and effective. They were approved by the Food and Drug Administration over 20 years ago.

The awaited ruling in a Texas lawsuit brought by a Christian group — in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to strip away the constitutional right to end a pregnancy — would affect states where abortion is legal as well as those that outlaw it.

“This Texas lawsuit is a clear and present danger to patients and providers all across the country,” Inslee said in a statement. “Washington will not sit by idly and risk the devastating consequences of inaction.”

Former President Donald Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk heard debate in March over the Alliance Defending Freedom’s request to revoke or suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. The conservative group claims it was improperly approved.

Kacsmaryk said he would rule “as soon as possible” without giving any clear indication of how he might decide.

The bulk pill purchase also comes as Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson pursues the issue from another angle: He’s helping to lead a multistate lawsuit in federal court meant to further ease restrictions to the medication.

The lawsuit filed with Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in February against the FDA accuses it of singling out mifepristone for excessively burdensome regulation despite evidence that the drug is safer than Tylenol, Ferguson said in a statement at the time.

The lawsuit asks the court to find certain FDA restrictions unlawful and to stop the federal agency from enforcing or applying them to mifepristone.

State lawmakers are also bringing legislation that will authorize the state Department of Corrections to sell or distribute the drug stockpile to licensed providers in Washington.

The bill’s co-sponsor, Sen. Karen Keiser, of Des Moines, said the last year has made it clear that they can’t be complacent when it comes to reproductive health.

“The Legislature is taking a number of crucial steps this session to protect abortion rights,” Keiser said, “but those rights are meaningless without access to care.”

Several moves have been made in Washington to strengthen abortion access, including a directive from Inslee instructing the Washington State Patrol not to cooperate with out-of-state abortion investigations. Other abortion and gender-affirming care bills are expected to pass the Washington Legislature this session.

Abortion has been legal in Washington since a 1970 statewide ballot referendum.

United States News

Associated Press

Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday. The decision in California came at about the same time that that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a […]
21 hours ago
People look at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tues...
Associated Press

Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears

Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks. Oil prices steadied.
21 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen congratulates new IRS commissioner Danny Werfel after the swearing-...
Associated Press

New IRS leader promises faster, easier tax filing process

New IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel delivered a tax-season pledge Tuesday that the agency will use an $80 billion infusion of cash to become faster.
21 hours ago
Associated Press

North Dakota advances suite of restrictions on trans rights

The North Dakota Senate has passed a series of bills that would restrict transgender people’s rights in sports, health care, schools, workplaces and daily life. Doctors would be prohibited from providing gender-affirming care to people under 18, and transgender girls and women wouldn’t be allowed to join female sports teams in K-12 and college, under […]
21 hours ago
FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmake...
Associated Press

North Carolina lawmaker signals party switch with big impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speculation is rising in the North Carolina legislature that a Democrat is about to switch parties and give Republicans a complete veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, a move that could affect legislation on immigration, abortion and voting. The GOP scheduled a Wednesday news conference at party headquarters with Rep. Tricia […]
21 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump staring directly at the camera in a black T-shirt. Giving a side-eye in a suit and striped tie. Scowling in an orange jumpsuit. A slew of such images claiming to show the former president’s mug shot spread online Tuesday — even though Trump didn’t actually take one during his […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Washington stocks up on abortion pills ahead of court ruling