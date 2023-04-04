Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Carolina lawmaker signals party switch with big impact

Apr 4, 2023, 4:27 PM
FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmake...
FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmakers gather for a special session on March 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Speculation is brewing in North Carolina that Cotham may change her party affiliation. Republicans have scheduled a news conference Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with Cotham, of Mecklenburg County. If Cotham does switch parties, the move would give the GOP complete veto-proof control of the General Assembly and hand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a major political setback. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speculation is rising in the North Carolina legislature that a Democrat is about to switch parties and give Republicans a complete veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, a move that could affect legislation on immigration, abortion and voting.

The GOP scheduled a Wednesday news conference at party headquarters with Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County. House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday that Cotham and chamber leaders will “make a major announcement.”

If the Democrat does switch parties, it would be a major political setback for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and allies in their attempts to block conservative initiatives during the governor’s final two years in office.

It could make it easier for Republicans to enact bills that would force sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents and prevent counting absentee ballots received after Election Day. The GOP is also debating if and how to place further restrictions on abortion.

While Republicans already hold the 30 Senate seats needed to override vetoes, they have been one seat shy of a similar advantage in the House since the November elections. Cooper made preventing supermajorities his top campaign priority last fall.

Cotham, a former teacher and assistant principal, served in the House for nearly 10 years through 2016 before returning in January.

She sat at a new desk surrounded by Republicans on the House floor for the late Tuesday afternoon session. Staff members earlier took her belongings from her previous desk, which had adjoined those of other veteran House Democratics.

Cotham left after the floor session ended without taking reporters’ questions and didn’t respond to a text message. Her Twitter account “liked” a post that welcomed her to the House GOP caucus.

Moore declined comment Tuesday when asked whether Cotham was switching parties. Cotham’s voter registration information on the State Board of Elections website late Tuesday listed her as a Democrat.

Republicans have been advancing legislation this year that in previous years Cooper successfully vetoed. Until now, the governor has had enough Democratic votes to uphold vetoes if the party members showed up and voted together.

Last week, the Legislature successfully overrode one of Cooper’s vetoes for the first time since 2018 and approved a bill that in part eliminated the state’s pistol permit purchase system. Cooper has stopped short of vetoing three other bills this year on topics that he vetoed in 2021. He didn’t sign this year’s measures, but rather allowed them to become law without his signature.

Cotham was one of three House Democrats who were absent last week during the override votes on the gun bill. The absences meant Republicans were able to meet the three-fifths majority threshold necessary to complete the override and advance their agenda.

Cotham said later that day that while she didn’t support the permit repeal, she had informed both parties she would be absent for the vote, citing a scheduled hospital treatment. She and other absent Democrats took criticism for what happened, leading at least one liberal-leaning group to announce plans to “hold them accountable” in 2024.

News of Cotham’s potential party switch led some Democratic leaders to call on her to resign from the House instead, saying voters elected her based on her support as a Democrat for abortion rights, public education and civil rights. It’s unclear whether her views have changed.

Separately, Cooper said Cotham’s apparent party switch was a “disappointing decision.”

Her votes on “women’s reproductive freedom, election laws, LGBTQ rights and strong public schools will determine the direction of the state we love,” Cooper said in a news release.

United States News

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump staring directly at the camera in a black T-shirt. Giving a side-eye in a suit and striped tie. Scowling in an orange jumpsuit. A slew of such images claiming to show the former president’s mug shot spread online Tuesday — even though Trump didn’t actually take one during his […]
16 hours ago
Military officials hold a news conference in Fort Campbell, KY, on Thursday March 30, 2023, to disc...
Associated Press

Flight data recorders found after deadly Black Hawk crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Investigators recovered “black boxes” from two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters that crashed last week in Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers aboard, the military announced Tuesday. A U.S. Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, found the flight data recorders, which are commonly referred to as black boxes in […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

5th arrest made in mass shooting at Georgia teen house party

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fifth suspect has been arrested in a March 4 mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in suburban Atlanta that killed two teens and wounded seven other people, authorities said Tuesday. Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart, a 21-year-old resident of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting at a […]
16 hours ago
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Colum...
Associated Press

Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina agency tasked with ensuring occupational safety is accused of racial discrimination by failing to routinely inspect disproportionately Black workplaces in a federal complaint backed by a new union that seeks to boost labor organizing across the South. The civil rights complaint filed Tuesday marks an escalation of the […]
16 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump turned his head toward photographers as he sat, stone-faced with shoulders rounded, at the defense table in a downtown Manhattan courtroom. “Not guilty,” he said in a firm voice during a historic appearance before a judge Tuesday. Trump became the first U.S. president ever to be charged with a […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A woman intentionally set a house fire last month that killed her and her three young childre n in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said Tuesday. The March 14 fire killed Alicia Adzima, 31, of Sault Ste. Marie; her 4-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Eva Clossick; and her 1-year-old son, […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
North Carolina lawmaker signals party switch with big impact