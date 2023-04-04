Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FACT FOCUS: Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

Apr 4, 2023, 4:24 PM
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump staring directly at the camera in a black T-shirt. Giving a side-eye in a suit and striped tie. Scowling in an orange jumpsuit.

A slew of such images claiming to show the former president’s mug shot spread online Tuesday — even though Trump didn’t actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.

The fabricated images, at least some of which were created using 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, also raised money off his own fake mug shot, which his campaign plastered on a T-shirt in an email to supporters Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the facts.

CLAIM: Images circulating on social media show mug shots of the former president captured on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: These images were created or manipulated to look like booking photographs.

After he was taken into custody on Tuesday, Trump was fingerprinted as part of the booking process, but his mug shot was not taken, according to two law enforcement officials. The officials could not publicly discuss details of the process and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Still, more than 10 fabricated images purporting to show Trump’s police photo circulated across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, some more realistic than others.

“On a level from 1-10 how happy are you that Trump has been ARRESTED?” wrote one Twitter user who shared a fake booking photo in a post that was liked more than 13,000 times.

The images circulating on social media depicted the former president in outfits ranging from a suit and tie to a T-shirt, and in front of numbered walls or gray and white backdrops.

Trump’s campaign also fabricated its own mug shot, which it emailed to supporters on an image of a T-shirt with the words “NOT GUILTY.” It was created by editing height markers and a slate with fake booking details into an existing headshot of the former president.

Some users sharing other variations acknowledged they had been created using AI tools — which were also behind a flood of fabricated images last month purporting to show Trump being violently arrested by New York City police officers.

Many of the bogus mug shots bore hallmarks of such synthetic artwork, such as nonsensical numbered text in the background instead of a height chart often seen in booking photos.

While some posts were shared in clear jest, AI images “lend themselves to context-collapse,” said Sam Gregory, executive director at Witness, a nonprofit working on using video technology for human rights.

That means if they lose their initial context as parody or satire, the images can circulate as misinformation or disinformation.

“Like other manipulated media, the speed of sharing exceeds the speed of fact-checking,” Gregory said, and “people share what they want to believe.” ___

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

United States News

Military officials hold a news conference in Fort Campbell, KY, on Thursday March 30, 2023, to disc...
Associated Press

Flight data recorders found after deadly Black Hawk crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Investigators recovered “black boxes” from two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters that crashed last week in Kentucky, killing all nine soldiers aboard, the military announced Tuesday. A U.S. Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama, found the flight data recorders, which are commonly referred to as black boxes in […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

5th arrest made in mass shooting at Georgia teen house party

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fifth suspect has been arrested in a March 4 mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in suburban Atlanta that killed two teens and wounded seven other people, authorities said Tuesday. Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart, a 21-year-old resident of Dallas, Georgia, was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting at a […]
16 hours ago
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Colum...
Associated Press

Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina agency tasked with ensuring occupational safety is accused of racial discrimination by failing to routinely inspect disproportionately Black workplaces in a federal complaint backed by a new union that seeks to boost labor organizing across the South. The civil rights complaint filed Tuesday marks an escalation of the […]
16 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump turned his head toward photographers as he sat, stone-faced with shoulders rounded, at the defense table in a downtown Manhattan courtroom. “Not guilty,” he said in a firm voice during a historic appearance before a judge Tuesday. Trump became the first U.S. president ever to be charged with a […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A woman intentionally set a house fire last month that killed her and her three young childre n in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said Tuesday. The March 14 fire killed Alicia Adzima, 31, of Sault Ste. Marie; her 4-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Eva Clossick; and her 1-year-old son, […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Percival Everett, Ling Ma among winners of $175,000 prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett and Ling Ma, already two of the year’s most honored writers, are among eight winners of the lucrative Windham-Campbell Prize. Each of the recipients, who also include the dramatists Dominique Morisseau and Jasmine Lee-Jones, will be given $175,000. Over the last few weeks, Everett has been voted into the […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
FACT FOCUS: Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one