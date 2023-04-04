Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections

Apr 4, 2023, 3:52 PM
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Colum...
Sersie Cobb, a forklift operator, speaks at a strike outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The Union of Southern Service Workers filed a federal complaint Tuesday accusing the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration of neglecting to plan inspections of industries with predominantly Black workers. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/James Pollard)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina agency tasked with ensuring occupational safety is accused of racial discrimination by failing to routinely inspect disproportionately Black workplaces in a federal complaint backed by a new union that seeks to boost labor organizing across the South.

The civil rights complaint filed Tuesday marks an escalation of the efforts by the Union of Southern Service Workers, an outgrowth of the Fight for $15 campaign’s southern branch, that launched last fall with pledges to leverage the collective power of retail, fast food and warehouse employees.

According to the group’s analysis, the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration neglects industries staffed predominantly by Black employees compared to fields filled largely by workers of other races. The complaint said the agency conducted zero programmed inspections from 2018 to 2022 of food/beverage and general merchandise retailers — where Black people make up 45.9% and 37.9% of workers, respectively. One such inspection was allegedly done across the food service industry, a workforce that is two-fifths Black.

Construction — where Black people compose less than a tenth of workers — received 237 programmed inspections during that period, according to the complaint. The union said the other industries had the same if not greater rates of nonfatal injuries and illnesses compared to construction.

“SC OSHA selects sites for programmed inspections in a manner resulting in the disparate exclusion of black workers,” Mary Joyce Carlson, the union’s legal counsel, wrote in the complaint. “Moreover, this discrimination leaves thousands of low-wage black workers vulnerable to preventable injury and illness.”

The complaint asks the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate the state agency’s process for deciding where it conducts planned, or “programmed,” inspections.

Lesia Kudelka, the communications director for the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, said in a Tuesday email that the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reviewing a copy of the complaint.

Between chants of “safe jobs now,” striking workers described hazardous conditions at a Tuesday rally of about 40 people outside a Ryder System Inc. warehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. The Union of Southern Service Workers said hundreds of workers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia participated in the group’s first multi-state strike since the launch.

Fast food workers reported filing Occupational Safety and Health Administration complaints after getting burned on the job. Amber Biggs said she has been burned six times in her six months working at Popeyes, where her store lacks splash shields and long gloves. Trish Anderson said she got burnt when fryers at a Wendy’s caught fire and she was told to stay on the clock.

Sersie Cobb, a Ryder forklift operator since November 2022, said 100-foot-tall (30-meter-tall) stacks of pallets containing pasta packages block fire exits and often collapse. Cobb said workers say wood and parcels fall so frequently that they’ve taken to calling the occurrences “pasta parties.” When Cobb picks up the cases, he has no company-provided protective gear like hard hats or safety goggles, he said.

The concerns prompted Cobb and other employees to file complaints with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Warehouse workers said inspectors came last week. Cobb hopes their arrival will bring changes but said they should have arrived sooner.

“South Carolina OSHA also has to be held accountable for being here routinely doing these routine inspections. It shouldn’t be on the worker to go above and beyond to seek safety,” Cobb said. “I shouldn’t have to come into my job and see unsafe things and drive a wedge between me and my other coworkers.”

In a statement Tuesday, Ryder System Inc. acknowledged the allegations and said it is working closely with the occupational safety agency. The company said it has “well established” mechanisms to “prevent, detect and/or correct any concerns about employee health, safety, and security in all of our facilities.”

Local leaders celebrated Tuesday’s action as an example of a revitalized labor movement. Charles Brave Jr., the president of the South Carolina AFL-CIO, said there’s a “new wave” in the state with the lowest reported unionization rate in the country.

Organizers looking to turn high levels of union approval into on-the-ground victories have been drawing cross-sector support in the months following the launch. The Union of Southern Service Workers joined the only two full-time workers at a Dollar General outside Columbia earlier this year, The Post and Courier reported. In Tuesday’s filing, the union said the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed a complaint of mold and infestation at that store after officials shared photos of a different location without the alleged violations.

The union plans to continue filing complaints as organizers intensify their focus on workplace safety. Carlson said the legal team is looking into how safety regulations are enforced throughout the Southeast, where many of the named corporations have big operations.

“We want to start taking them seriously,” Carlson said.

South Carolina is one of 22 states that has its own agency overseeing occupational safety in the private sector. The complaint asks federal officials to ensure the state’s compliance or undertake regulation themselves.

___

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump turned his head toward photographers as he sat, stone-faced with shoulders rounded, at the defense table in a downtown Manhattan courtroom. “Not guilty,” he said in a firm voice during a historic appearance before a judge Tuesday. Trump became the first U.S. president ever to be charged with a […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A woman intentionally set a house fire last month that killed her and her three young childre n in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said Tuesday. The March 14 fire killed Alicia Adzima, 31, of Sault Ste. Marie; her 4-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Eva Clossick; and her 1-year-old son, […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Percival Everett, Ling Ma among winners of $175,000 prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett and Ling Ma, already two of the year’s most honored writers, are among eight winners of the lucrative Windham-Campbell Prize. Each of the recipients, who also include the dramatists Dominique Morisseau and Jasmine Lee-Jones, will be given $175,000. Over the last few weeks, Everett has been voted into the […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Last of 5 wounded students released from Michigan hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A hospital has released the last of five students who were wounded in February in a shooting at Michigan State University, police said Tuesday. The student was in critical condition for weeks at Sparrow Hospital but was stable when transported to another facility, MSU police said on Twitter. No other […]
16 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump, far left, pleads not guilty as the Clerk of the Court reads the char...
Associated Press

Donald Trump’s arraignment day a throwback for news outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — For the country and for Donald Trump, the indictment of a former president represented an unprecedented day. For TV news organizations, it felt like a throwback. Hour after hour on Tuesday, the story occupied the full attention of broadcast and cable news networks. They waited for glimpses of Trump’s face to […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-US Rep. Sarasin dies at 88; headed historical society

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ronald Sarasin, a three-term Republican congressman from Connecticut in the 1970s who later went on to lead the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, has died. He was 88. Sarasin died at his home in McLean, Virginia, on March 27, according to an obituary prepared by his family that did not disclose a […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections