Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance

Apr 4, 2023, 3:35 PM
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)
BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump turned his head toward photographers as he sat, stone-faced with shoulders rounded, at the defense table in a downtown Manhattan courtroom. “Not guilty,” he said in a firm voice during a historic appearance before a judge Tuesday. Trump became the first U.S. president ever to be charged with a crime.

Prosecutors state in a 34-count felony indictment that Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election through hush money payments to two women, including a porn performer, who said they had sexual encounters with him. In addition, charging documents say a payoff went to a doorman who claimed to have a story about an out-of-wedlock child allegedly fathered by Trump.

Earlier, Trump struck a defiant pose, raising a clenched fist as he exited Trump Tower for the short ride from midtown to lower Manhattan. He wore a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie. Television news helicopters followed his motorcade’s route, allowing viewers around the world to see the former president arrive at New York County Criminal Court.

But demonstrators who gathered at a park across the street were unable to glimpse Trump as he made the short walk from his SUV into the courthouse for the arraignment. Trump supporters, many in red hats, decried the district attorney’s actions, while counter-protestors cheered the indictment. They were nearly outnumbered by police officers and journalists. The court appearance lasted about an hour and the small crowd dwindled after word spread that Trump had left the building.

Trump, stone-faced, pleads not guilty in court appearance