Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury

Apr 4, 2023, 9:54 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew Dodson.

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the association wrote.

Alan Dodson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son was running the ball during his team’s spring game when he was tackled by a teammate.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”

Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season, WKYT reported.

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: April 1 The Washington Post on youth mental health Responding to clamoring from parents, and dreadful stories of youth suicide and hospitalizations, leaders in both parties convey an increasing sense of urgency to address epidemic levels of teenage anxiety, depression, loneliness and lashing out. About […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Colorado court considers challenge to sex abuse lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — When Angelica Saupe was 20, she went to police to report that she was sexually abused by her high school basketball coach as a teen but said she was wrongly told that it was too late to pursue criminal charges against him. She got another chance to pursue her claim last year […]
14 hours ago
Ian Benalcazar, far right, a 13-year-old transgender boy from Lawrence, Kan., speaks outside the Ka...
Associated Press

Transgender bathroom bill approved in Kansas; veto expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas bill that would bar transgender people from using public bathrooms or changing their name or gender on their driver’s license cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Tuesday by margins suggesting backers could override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto. The state Senate voted 28-12 with one vote more than a […]
14 hours ago
Connecticut celebrates with the trophy after their win against San Diego State during the men's nat...
Associated Press

New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages

The attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court have filed a new class-action antitrust lawsuit against the association and the five wealthiest college sports conferences that seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes. The case was filed Tuesday — the day after the NCAA Tournament concluded — in the Northern […]
14 hours ago
The sun sets behind a land-based wind farm in Atlantic City, N.J. on Feb. 10, 2022. The National Oc...
Associated Press

NOAA: NJ wind farm may ‘adversely affect,’ not kill whales

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm may “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but its construction, operation and eventual dismantling will not seriously harm or kill them, a federal scientific agency said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report Tuesday evaluating an analysis by the U.S. Bureau […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...
Associated Press

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California that has been at the epicenter of racial discrimination allegations hanging over the automaker run by billionaire Elon Musk. The verdict reached Monday marks the second time former Tesla employee […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury