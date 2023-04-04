Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Trump’s surrender at courthouse creates New York spectacle

Apr 4, 2023, 9:42 AM | Updated: 1:22 pm
Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather in front of assembled media and onlookers outsid...
Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather in front of assembled media and onlookers outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is expected to travel to New York to face charges related to hush money payments. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A small park built on a site that was once a swampy, sewage-filled pond was ground zero for the frenzy surrounding former President Donald Trump’s surrender Tuesday at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

Hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and a few politicians swarmed into the confines of Collect Pond Park across the street from the criminal courthouse, where Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts. Ultimately, though, hardly anyone got a glimpse of Trump: He entered and left the courthouse out of view of demonstrators gathered in the park.

The crowd was small, by the standards of New York City protests, which routinely draw thousands. And fears that unruly mobs might force police to shut down swaths of the city proved to be unfounded, with security measures mostly disappearing within a couple of blocks.

But within the park and the surrounding sidewalks, there was plenty of chaos.

Metal barricades separated Trump supporters from anti-Trump protesters, and police stepped in to break up small skirmishes. Journalists, some of whom had taken turns waiting in line all night to reserve a coveted seat in the courtroom, pressed in on notable figures who appeared.

Whistles and jeers from anti-Trump protesters nearly drowned out remarks by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, who had come to support Trump. But she drew cheers from the pro-Trump contingent before making a fast exit as journalists jostled for position around her.

Also on hand to support Trump was U.S. Rep. George Santos, the besieged Republican congressman facing multiple investigations into lies about his biography that he told while running for office.

“I’m not here for the cameras,” he insisted to reporters. “I want to support the president, just because I think this is unprecedented, and it’s a bad day for democracy.”

The crowds grew larger in the moments leading up to Trump’s arrival at the courthouse to become the first president or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

But the energy of the crowd faded as the hours passed Tuesday, and after it was clear Trump had departed, the park started to empty out quickly.

New York police had said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024.

A few hundred did show up to support Trump on Tuesday, waving Trump flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

But security was loose enough in the neighborhood that plenty of passers-by walked through the park just to see what was going on.

One woman went through what looked like a Tai Chi routine, steadfastly ignoring the reporters.

At one point, a tour guide led a group of tourists through the area. The guide stopped to take photos of the scene, then continued on. Others lingered after wandering near the large pack of journalists.

Kyle Heath, 37, from Carmel, Indiana, was in the city for a family vacation that had been planned for some time. He walked through the park amid the throngs of journalists, taking it all in.

“We wanted to come down and kind of witness what was going on, and say that we were as close to it as we could be,” Heath said. “In Indiana, we don’t have this much excitement.”

In the late 1700s, Collect Pond Park was the site of a small body of water that had become an open sewer as the city grew. It was filled in in the early 1800s, but for decades was part of Manhattan’s notorious “Five Points” slum, known for gang warfare.

A different sort of tension ran high around the courthouse and park Tuesday as news media jostled for position. Television networks hired security personnel who pushed people away. Some reporters had begun lining up for a seat in the courtroom on Monday afternoon, and stayed there all night or paid others to hold their place.

A small skirmish erupted when anti-Trump protesters unfurled a large banner that read “TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME” in the middle of a Trump supporters. Police quickly diffused the scene.

“I think it’s very important. I think it’s very symbolic, you know, it shows that at least in New York with the DA that no man is above the law,” said Gregory Williams, 57, who showed up with a life- size cutout of Hillary Clinton and a handmade sign saying “Lock Him Up.”

___

Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: April 1 The Washington Post on youth mental health Responding to clamoring from parents, and dreadful stories of youth suicide and hospitalizations, leaders in both parties convey an increasing sense of urgency to address epidemic levels of teenage anxiety, depression, loneliness and lashing out. About […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Colorado court considers challenge to sex abuse lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — When Angelica Saupe was 20, she went to police to report that she was sexually abused by her high school basketball coach as a teen but said she was wrongly told that it was too late to pursue criminal charges against him. She got another chance to pursue her claim last year […]
14 hours ago
Ian Benalcazar, far right, a 13-year-old transgender boy from Lawrence, Kan., speaks outside the Ka...
Associated Press

Transgender bathroom bill approved in Kansas; veto expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas bill that would bar transgender people from using public bathrooms or changing their name or gender on their driver’s license cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Tuesday by margins suggesting backers could override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto. The state Senate voted 28-12 with one vote more than a […]
14 hours ago
Connecticut celebrates with the trophy after their win against San Diego State during the men's nat...
Associated Press

New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages

The attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court have filed a new class-action antitrust lawsuit against the association and the five wealthiest college sports conferences that seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes. The case was filed Tuesday — the day after the NCAA Tournament concluded — in the Northern […]
14 hours ago
The sun sets behind a land-based wind farm in Atlantic City, N.J. on Feb. 10, 2022. The National Oc...
Associated Press

NOAA: NJ wind farm may ‘adversely affect,’ not kill whales

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm may “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but its construction, operation and eventual dismantling will not seriously harm or kill them, a federal scientific agency said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report Tuesday evaluating an analysis by the U.S. Bureau […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...
Associated Press

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California that has been at the epicenter of racial discrimination allegations hanging over the automaker run by billionaire Elon Musk. The verdict reached Monday marks the second time former Tesla employee […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Trump’s surrender at courthouse creates New York spectacle