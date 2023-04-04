Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Student aid startup founder arrested on fraud charges

Apr 4, 2023, 8:17 AM | Updated: 8:38 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Frank, a student loan assistance startup company that J.P. Morgan Chase acquired for $175 million two years ago, has been arrested on charges that she duped the financial giant by dramatically inflating the number of customers her company had, authorities said Tuesday.

Charlie Javice, 31, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested Monday night in New Jersey on conspiracy, wire and bank fraud charges.

A charging document in Manhattan federal court said she claimed her company had over four million users when it had fewer than 300,000 customers.

Authorities said Javice, who appeared on the Forbes 2019 “30 Under 30” list, would have earned $45 million from the fraud.

A message seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Javice, who was expected to make an initial appearance in court later in the day.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Javice “engaged in a brazen scheme” to defraud the acquiring financial company by fabricating data to support lies she told in a bid to make tens of millions of dollars from the sale of her company.

“This arrest should warn entrepreneurs who lie to advance their businesses that their lies will catch up to them,” he said.

According to a criminal complaint, Javice in 2017 founded TAPD Inc., which operated under the name Frank, to provide an online platform to simplify the process of filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a free federal government form used by students to apply for financial aid for college or graduate school.

In 2021, Javice sought to sell her company in her role as its chief executive to a large financial institution, the complaint said.

When JPMC sought to verify that her company had 4.25 million customers, Javice asked her company’s director of engineering to create an artificially generated data set, but the individual declined, it said.

She then hired an outside data scientist to create the synthetic data set as she purchased for $105,000 on the open market real information for over 4.25 million students, the complaint said. But it added that the data she purchased did not contain all of the information she had told JPMC was maintained by Frank.

In a civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulatory agency alleged that Javice made numerous misrepresentations about Frank’s alleged millions of users to entice JPMC to purchase the now shuttered Frank.

Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a release that “even non-public, early-stage companies must be truthful in their representations.”

He added: ““Rather than help students, we allege that Ms. Javice engaged in an old school fraud: she lied about Frank’s success in helping millions of students navigate the college financial aid process by making up data to support her claims, and then used that fake information to induce JPMC to enter into a $175 million transaction.”

United States News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: April 1 The Washington Post on youth mental health Responding to clamoring from parents, and dreadful stories of youth suicide and hospitalizations, leaders in both parties convey an increasing sense of urgency to address epidemic levels of teenage anxiety, depression, loneliness and lashing out. About […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Colorado court considers challenge to sex abuse lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — When Angelica Saupe was 20, she went to police to report that she was sexually abused by her high school basketball coach as a teen but said she was wrongly told that it was too late to pursue criminal charges against him. She got another chance to pursue her claim last year […]
14 hours ago
Ian Benalcazar, far right, a 13-year-old transgender boy from Lawrence, Kan., speaks outside the Ka...
Associated Press

Transgender bathroom bill approved in Kansas; veto expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas bill that would bar transgender people from using public bathrooms or changing their name or gender on their driver’s license cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Tuesday by margins suggesting backers could override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto. The state Senate voted 28-12 with one vote more than a […]
14 hours ago
Connecticut celebrates with the trophy after their win against San Diego State during the men's nat...
Associated Press

New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages

The attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court have filed a new class-action antitrust lawsuit against the association and the five wealthiest college sports conferences that seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes. The case was filed Tuesday — the day after the NCAA Tournament concluded — in the Northern […]
14 hours ago
The sun sets behind a land-based wind farm in Atlantic City, N.J. on Feb. 10, 2022. The National Oc...
Associated Press

NOAA: NJ wind farm may ‘adversely affect,’ not kill whales

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm may “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but its construction, operation and eventual dismantling will not seriously harm or kill them, a federal scientific agency said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a report Tuesday evaluating an analysis by the U.S. Bureau […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal ...
Associated Press

Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a Black former worker at a Tesla factory in California that has been at the epicenter of racial discrimination allegations hanging over the automaker run by billionaire Elon Musk. The verdict reached Monday marks the second time former Tesla employee […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
Student aid startup founder arrested on fraud charges