Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US job openings slip to 9.9 million in February

Apr 4, 2023, 7:08 AM
File - A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor D...
File - A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for February.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, fewest since May 2021 and a sign that the job market may be starting to cool, which would be welcome news for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

Vacancies were down from 10.6 million in January, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The American job market has proven resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates. Over the past year, the Fed has raised its benchmark rate nine times in a drive to corral inflation that last year hit a four-decade high. The surge in consumer prices has eased since mid-2022 but remains well over the central bank’s 2% year-over-year target.

Hiring was expected to slow this year after 2021 and 2022 — the two best years for job creation on record. Instead, employers added an astonishing 504,000 jobs in January and a healthy 311,000 in February. Economists believe they added another 240,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. The February numbers come out Friday.

Until 2021, monthly job openings never surpassed 10 million in the Labor Department’s Job monthly Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). But they had broken that threshold for 20 months — until February.

A strong labor market can put upward pressure on wages — and overall prices.

The Fed policymakers are hoping to achieve a so-called soft landing — slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world’s biggest economy into recession. They hope that employers will reduce job openings without necessarily cutting many jobs.

Many economists are skeptical and expect a U.S. recession later this year.

United States News

FILE - A large plume of smoke rises from fires on BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gu...
Associated Press

Oil drilling in Gulf safer, but concerns linger, report says

Thirteen years after the massive Deepwater Horizons spill fouled the Gulf of Mexico, regulators and industry have reduced some risks in deep water exploration in the gulf but some troublesome safety issues persist, a new study by the National Academy of Sciences said. The creation of a specific federal agency for offshore oil drilling safety, […]
7 hours ago
FILE - The tower from the Denver City/County Building, center, is flanked by a high rise office tow...
Associated Press

Denver mayor’s race centers on crime, housing, homelessness

DENVER (AP) — As Denver faces a rising crime rate, growing homeless encampments and dizzying housing costs, voters on Tuesday are expected to whittle down an unusually large and divergent field of 16 candidates for mayor — including a former boxer, an investment banker, a state lawmaker and a former Crenshaw Mafia Gang member. The […]
7 hours ago
A big screen shows "Blackhawks Pride Night," before an NHL hockey game between the Vancouver Canuck...
Associated Press

NHL’s Pride nights collide with LGBTQ+ political climate

Sports leagues and teams often use Pride nights to raise the visibility and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people — as well as sell them tickets — and the NHL has been a leader. They can include special jerseys designed by LGBTQ+ artists, performances, information tables, even drag performances. And they’re largely a hit. But six NHL […]
7 hours ago
Journalists gather across the street from Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New ...
Associated Press

Trump indictment live updates: Latest news, developments

Live updates on former President Donald Trump's expected surrender on charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
7 hours ago
FILE - A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, named Cosmic Girl, carrying Virgin Orbit's...
Associated Press

Virgin Orbit seeks bankruptcy protection after mission fail

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions. The company laid off most of its staff on Friday and told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in a filing Monday that it was looking […]
7 hours ago
In this photo illustration, the Bitcoin logo is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen. (Photo Ill...
KTAR.com

Justice Department seizes over $112 million in fraudulent crypto scheme

The Department of Justice announced it seized over $112 million linked to cryptocurrency investment scams in Arizona, California and Idaho.
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
US job openings slip to 9.9 million in February