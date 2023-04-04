Phoenix police investigate hit-and-run leaving man dead

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Phoenix that left a man dead on Monday with unknown suspects, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and found 82-year-old Tomas Gonzalez with obvious signs of trauma.

The fire department tried to give Gonzalez treatment but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses to the scene said two cars were involved and drove off toward 43rd Avenue, authorities said.

Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the two vehicles.

Detectives learned that Gonzalez was crossing the intersection when a black passenger vehicle struck him. It is unknown if the second vehicle also struck Gonzalez but both cars continued to drive eastbound, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives search for nearby surveillance video.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

