PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it seized 100 blue pills believed to be fentanyl from an inmate during processing.

The contraband was discovered during a strip search Sunday, the agency said in a press release.

It was the latest incident in which detention officers have confiscated drugs and drug paraphernalia from inmates at the intake, transfer and release facility and jails, MCSO said.

In recent weeks, 440 pills believed to be fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia from newly booked inmates.

Contraband often is found during observation or strip searches, MCSO said. In another instance, detention officers observed one inmate who tried to hide something in his pocket after using the restroom.

Upon further inspection, guards found a green leafy material, believed to be marijuana, and a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, MCSO said.

All the inmates face charges pending the outcome of the lab analysis of the drugs.

