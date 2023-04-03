Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper

Apr 3, 2023, 4:13 PM
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense law...
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, center left, arrives at federal court for his trial in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — trial of former Fugee rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, who is accused of conspiring to funnel money from a Malaysian state fund to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Here is a look at the main characters in the international scandal, and the fund that fueled it.

THE PRAS PROSECUTION

Michel was a founding member of the influential 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, along with better-known bandmates Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, who had major hits with “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly With His Song.” Prosecutors allege Michel conspired with Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho to funnel money from 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad), a Malaysian state fund established in 2009 to promote development, to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign through straw donors. Prosecutors have said as much as $100 million went through Michel, a 50-year-old New York native who has maintained his innocence. His trial began Thursday.

THE FUGITIVE

DiCaprio testified in the case because of his ties to Low, the alleged architect of the scandal, who has also been indicted in the US but remained an international fugitive as Michel went to trial. The Malaysian financier who helped oversee 1MDB used it to bankroll an extravagant and celebrity-centric lifestyle. He is alleged to have steered billions toward property in Beverly Hills and Manhattan, a superyacht, a private jet and many other splashy purchases. The fund paid for a birthday party for Low where performers included Jamie Foxx, Chris Brown, Ludacris, Busta Ryhmes and Pharrell Williams. Britney Spears jumped out of a cake.

LEO, PICASSO AND ‘THE WOLF OF WALL STREET’

DiCaprio, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, has known Michel since the 1990s, and Low professionally and socially for years. The Oscar-winning actor testified that he met and befriended Low at a birthday party in Las Vegas in 2010. Low gave DiCaprio gifts, which he has since returned, including a Picasso painting valued at $3.2 million and a Jean-Michel Basquiat collage valued at $9.2 million. The actor has since returned both artworks. Low has been a regular donor to DiCaprio’s charitable foundation.

Low would use money from the fund to finance the Martin Scorsese film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which starred DiCaprio. DiCaprio testified that he had his team and the studio vet Low first, and they found him to be “a legitimate business person wanting to invest in the movie.” The film’s producers included Riza Aziz, stepson of then-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

NAJIB RAZAK’S ROLE

The prime minister became chair of 1MDB when it was established in 2009 with the purported aim of increasing foreign investment. It quickly racked up more than $12 billion in debt. The fund turned into the epicenter of a massive international corruption scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said more than half of $8 billion raised by bond sales was stolen and siphoned off, a revelation uncovered in 2015 when thousands of documents were leaked.

Najib, who investigators said took hundreds of millions to fund his reelection campaign and pay off politicians, has denied any wrongdoing and fired the attorney general investigating him. Malaysian general elections in 2018 ousted Najib and his party. In 2020, Najib was acquitted of another charge at his most recent trial.

OTHER PLAYERS

In 2020, Goldman Sachs acknowledged its role in the embezzlement scheme and paid out more than $2.3 billion as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The firm also reached a $3.9 billion settlement with the government of Malaysia. In March, a former Goldman Sachs banker named Roger Ng was sentenced in Brooklyn to 10 years in prison for his role in plundering the fund.

A top fundraiser for former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Elliott Broidy, was charged with running an illegal lobbying campaign on Jho Low’s behalf to get the Justice Department to drop its investigation into 1MDB’s looting. Broidy pleaded guilty, but was then pardoned by Trump, so was never sentenced.

United States News

Associated Press

2 charged in killings linked to NYC nightclub robberies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested two men in connection with two killings last year that investigators believe were part of a series of druggings and robbings of Manhattan bar and nightclub patrons by criminal groups, assaults that left the city’s nightlife scene on edge. Police said in a statement that Jacob Barroso […]
19 hours ago
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace th...
Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

A Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $40 million in damages from school officials.
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Jeffrey Grace, 64, entered the plea on Monday and had three other charges dropped as part of a […]
19 hours ago
In this video screenshot from Minnesota’s EagleCam provided by the Minnesota Department of Natura...
Associated Press

EagleCam shows heavy winds blow nest from tree; eaglet dies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Viewers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam were heartbroken over the weekend as they watched strong winds from a severe weather system whip a nest holding a newly hatched eaglet out of a tree. The nature livestream captured the moment the nest fell Sunday morning. A mother eagle crouched in […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of breaking into a woman’s Florida Panhandle apartment and fatally stabbing her 37 times in 1986 is set to be executed next month under a death warrant signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Darryl B. Barwick’s execution is set for May 3 at 6 p.m. It’s the […]
19 hours ago
(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)...
Associated Press

Potential jurors screened in Idaho slain kids’ trial

As the trial of a woman charged in three killings in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot began Monday, attorneys asked potential jurors if they would have trouble being impartial after viewing autopsy photos of children.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Why Leonardo DiCaprio testified at trial of Fugees rapper