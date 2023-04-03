Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tuzigoot National Monument closes to public due to wildfire until further notice

Apr 3, 2023, 4:00 PM
PHOENIX — Tuzigoot National Monument in northern Arizona is closed to the public until further notice after a wildfire broke out on Sunday, authorities said.

The Tuzigoot Fire in Clarkdale, 23 miles southwest from Sedona, is approximately 100 acres and is burning through the grassland and marsh areas in Tavasci Marsh Area, according to Coconino National Forest officials.

Included in the closure is all trail access that leads into the Tavasci Marsh.

The fire is being intently monitored as a wind advisory is in effect in the region, forest officials said.

Fire managers are working to confine and contain the blaze while also providing for point protection of identified natural and cultural resources.

Two Type 2 suppression modules and local resources from Verde Valley Fire were supplied to the national monument, in addition to six engines and a medic team.

By Monday afternoon, no buildings or structures were affected.

This is a developing story. 

