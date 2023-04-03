Close
Disney developing live-action ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson

Apr 3, 2023, 1:22 PM
FILE - Actors Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho appear at the 2016 AFI Fest - "Moana" world premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2016. Disney chief executive Bob Iger on Monday announced that a live-action “Moana” remake is in development in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages, but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui. Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — “Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action “Moana” remake is in development Monday in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages — no director has been announced — but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana” was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $643.3 million worldwide. Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version.

