Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia

Apr 3, 2023, 11:53 AM | Updated: 2:12 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose death last month at a Virginia mental hospital has sparked outrage and led to second-degree murder charges against 10 defendants, died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” a medical examiner’s office said Monday.

Arkuie Williams, the administrative deputy in the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed the cause of death findings to The Associated Press after attorneys for Otieno’s family first shared them in a statement. The manner of death was homicide, Williams wrote in an email.

Otieno, who struggled with mental illness, died March 6 after he was pinned to the floor while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

Video released earlier this month showed sheriff’s deputies and hospital employees restraining a handcuffed and shackled Otieno for about 20 minutes after he was forcibly led into a hospital room. For much of that time, Otieno was prone on the floor, pinned by a group so large it blocked the camera’s view of him at times.

Personnel who realized he appeared limp and lifeless eventually began resuscitation efforts, the video showed.

“The official cause and manner of death is not surprising to us as it corroborates what the world witnessed in the video,” family attorneys Ben Crump and Mark Krudys said in a statement. “In a chilling parallel to George Floyd’s killing, Irvo was held down and excessively restrained to death, when he should have been provided medical help and compassion. It is tragic that yet another life has been lost to this malicious and deadly restraint technique.”

Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s death.

The local prosecutor who brought the charges has previously said in court that Otieno was smothered to death.

No additional information from the autopsy beyond the cause and manner of death can be released by the medical examiner’s office, Williams said.

Otieno was laid to rest last week. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton and other speakers at his funeral said his death shows the need for mental health and policing reforms.

Otieno’s family and their attorneys have said Otieno was experiencing mental distress at the time of his initial encounter with law enforcement, days before he was taken to the state hospital. He was first taken into police custody in Henrico County March 3, when he was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment under an emergency custody order.

Police have said that while at the local hospital, he “became physically assaultive toward officers,” at which point they arrested him and took him to a local jail, something Otieno’s family says should never have happened given that he was in need of treatment. On the afternoon of March 6, he was transferred to the state hospital, which has a unit that provides care for people admitted from jails or by court order.

Some of the attorneys for the defendants charged in his death have said their clients were only trying to restrain Otieno. Otieno’s family and their attorneys have said he posed no danger to them and was simply trying to breathe.

All defendants have been granted bond and court records show pre-trial hearings in April or May.

AP sought comment on the medical examiner’s findings from defense attorneys for each of the defendants. Three attorneys, Emily Munn, Emilee Hasbrouck and G. Russell Stone, declined to comment. Others did not respond to phone and email messages.

___

Associated Press writer Denise Lavoie contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left, app...
Associated Press

Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge should reject bail for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud case because he’s already trying to obstruct justice from jail, and can flee or do harm if he is freed, no matter how stringent his bail conditions, prosecutors said Monday. The government submitted a […]
14 hours ago
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Ju...
Associated Press

Sex abuse trial delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny said the trial in the case of Nathan Chasing Horse will begin May 1 in Las […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Oklahoma police: Arrest made in fatal biker gang shootout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in a weekend shooting involving rival biker gangs at an Oklahoma City bar that left three people dead, police said Monday. The man, who was among three people injured in the shootout, was arrested after being released from the hospital and […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Ricochet, San Diego’s surfing therapy dog, dies at 15

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ricochet, the beloved Golden Retriever who found her calling as a therapy dog when she learned to surf, has died in Southern California. The 15-year-old canine helped countless veterans and kids during more than a decade providing therapy in the waves off San Diego, according to her owner Judy Fridono. The […]
14 hours ago
This photo provided by the St. Louis County Police shows Mary Curtis, 30, of St. Louis County, who ...
Associated Press

Police: Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was caring for a toddler that died with fentanyl and another drug in her system is facing criminal charges, and authorities say the woman may be responsible for the drug-related deaths of three other children. Mary Curtis, 30, of Jennings, was jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for ‘Air’

NEW YORK (AP) — While Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were writing “The Last Duel,” their first screenplay together since their 1997 breakthrough, “Good Will Hunting,” they noticed that something in their winding and usually separate careers had been missing. “I remember my wife said to me one day: ‘I haven’t heard you laugh like […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia