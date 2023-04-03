Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort

Apr 3, 2023, 11:45 AM
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch par...
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company on Friday, March 31. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company.

Lexi Rizzo, an eight-year Starbucks employee and shift supervisor, was fired from her store in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. Starbucks Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ workers, said Rizzo was fired after arriving a few minutes late for work. It claims the firing was retaliation for Rizzo’s vocal support of the union.

Rizzo was one of the workers who first reached out to labor organizers in 2021 to unionize Starbucks stores. Since then, at least 294 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned opposes the unionization effort.

Starbucks said Monday that Rizzo was fired for “repeated and substantial violations” of its attendance policy, including one instance where she arrived more than three hours late for a shift. Starbucks said it had documented six instances in which Rizzo missed more than four hours of work.

“Our policies exist to maintain a welcoming environment for all partners and customers, and interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies and procedures that apply to all,” the company said in a statement.

Rizzo said in a statement that she will fight to be reinstated.

Rizzo’s name appears repeatedly in a decision issued last month by a federal labor judge at the NLRB, who ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers in Buffalo after finding “egregious and widespread misconduct” by the company.

Among other things, the judge found that Starbucks was inconsistent in warning Rizzo about tardiness and illegally withheld pay raises for her and other supervisors. Starbucks is appealing that ruling.

Starbucks Workers United said two other union supporters in Buffalo and one in Eugene, Oregon, were also fired last week.

“Starbucks can fire our leaders, but they cannot stop our movement or stop the public from seeing the truth,” the union said.

United States News

Associated Press

Businessman gets 8 years in prison for theft of COVID funds

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut businessman who conspired with a now-former state lawmaker to steal federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for his role in the scheme. A federal investigation found John Trasacco, 50, had conspired with former state Rep. Michael DiMassa […]
12 hours ago
A group of fishermen claim a bottle of beer from a derailed railcar on the banks of the Clark Fork ...
Associated Press

Hard cleanup: Montana train derailment spills beer and clay

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — Crews could face a difficult cleanup task after a 25-car train derailment spilled powdered clay and cases of beer beside a scenic western Montana river, leaving some cars off the tracks in a narrow, century-old tunnel with limited access, officials said. “It’s a terrible spot to get in and out of,” […]
12 hours ago
Pedestrians stand outside Manhattan Criminal Court as media and security amass nearby, Monday, Apri...
Associated Press

Who is Juan Merchan, the NY judge handling Trump’s case?

NEW YORK (AP) — His caseload has featured charges against former President Donald Trump’s company and some of Trump’s closest associates in business and politics. Now Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is poised to take the historic hush-money prosecution of Trump himself. Merchan, a former prosecutor with 16 years on the bench, is expected to preside […]
12 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in East Pennsboro T...
Associated Press

Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Monday approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican prepares to launch his expected presidential candidacy. The proposal must still be approved by the House before it reaches the governor’s desk. Florida currently prohibits abortions after […]
12 hours ago
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees arrives at federal court fo...
Associated Press

DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel — a founding member of the iconic 1990s hip-hop group, The Fugees —- is accused of funneling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Wisconsin: What to expect on election night

Voters in Wisconsin will pick a Supreme Court justice on Tuesday, choosing between Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in a race that will determine control of the court in a key political battleground. Though the race is officially nonpartisan, the court currently has a […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Starbucks fires Buffalo worker active in unionization effort