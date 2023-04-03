Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hard cleanup: Montana train derailment spills beer and clay

Apr 3, 2023, 11:44 AM
A group of fishermen claim a bottle of beer from a derailed railcar on the banks of the Clark Fork ...
A group of fishermen claim a bottle of beer from a derailed railcar on the banks of the Clark Fork River near Quinn's Hot Springs, west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment in which there were no injuries reported. (Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — Crews could face a difficult cleanup task after a 25-car train derailment spilled powdered clay and cases of beer beside a scenic western Montana river, leaving some cars off the tracks in a narrow, century-old tunnel with limited access, officials said.

“It’s a terrible spot to get in and out of,” Bill Naegeli, manager for Sanders County Disaster and Emergency Services, said of the derailment on the Clark Fork River. “The biggest issue is the cars derailed inside the tunnel” with little clearance.

Montana Rail Link has said nobody was hurt and no hazardous materials spilled Sunday morning in the derailment that left some cars precariously close to the banks of the river and some slightly dipping into the water in the mountainous area.

Seven cars are believed derailed in the narrow tunnel where it will be hard to extricate them, Naegeli said.

The train derailed Sunday across the river from Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort in Paradise, spilling the clay and cases of Coors Light and Blue Moon beer, in cans and bottles, the Missoulian reported.

Directly across the winding river, Some of Quinn’s guest cabins were evacuated as a precaution, the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District said in a social media post.

Denise Moreth, the resort’s general manager, told the Missoulian that front desk workers heard a “loud, rumbling crash, and then they heard the train derailment.”

A tanker car carrying butane was on its side, but it did not leak, Naegeli said.

Andy Garland, spokesperson for Montana Rail Link, said Sunday it was unclear how long it would take to remove the derailed cars and repair the tracks and railroad bed, which appeared to have been damaged when the cars slid off the tracks.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office referred additional questions Monday to Montana Rail Link, which did not immediately return phone and emailed messages seeking comment.

The derailed area can only be reached by vehicles traveling on the blocked railroad track or by taking a boat across the river, Garland said Sunday.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, officials said.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Rail accidents including derailments have been trending downward in the U.S. as the number of miles traveled by trains decreases.

However, the rate of accidents per mile has been increasing, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Railway unions contend rail transportation has become riskier in recent years following widespread job cuts.

Most rail accidents involve freight trains, and fatalities involving passenger trains are rare.

United States News

Pedestrians stand outside Manhattan Criminal Court as media and security amass nearby, Monday, Apri...
Associated Press

Who is Juan Merchan, the NY judge handling Trump’s case?

NEW YORK (AP) — His caseload has featured charges against former President Donald Trump’s company and some of Trump’s closest associates in business and politics. Now Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is poised to take the historic hush-money prosecution of Trump himself. Merchan, a former prosecutor with 16 years on the bench, is expected to preside […]
12 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in East Pennsboro T...
Associated Press

Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban backed by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Monday approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican prepares to launch his expected presidential candidacy. The proposal must still be approved by the House before it reaches the governor’s desk. Florida currently prohibits abortions after […]
12 hours ago
Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees arrives at federal court fo...
Associated Press

DiCaprio testifies in money-laundering case of Fugees rapper

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star Leonardo DiCaprio testified in federal court Monday morning as part of a trial involving international money laundering, bribery and a prominent rap artist. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel — a founding member of the iconic 1990s hip-hop group, The Fugees —- is accused of funneling money from a fugitive Malaysian financer through […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Wisconsin: What to expect on election night

Voters in Wisconsin will pick a Supreme Court justice on Tuesday, choosing between Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in a race that will determine control of the court in a key political battleground. Though the race is officially nonpartisan, the court currently has a […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Chicago: What to expect on election night

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson face off in the city’s runoff election for mayor on Tuesday, vying to replace outgoing incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Vallas has positioned himself as a moderate and has the backing of the Chicago police union and major business groups. Johnson is a former […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

University facing class-action over COVID campus lockdown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has granted class-action status in a lawsuit in which current and former students of the University of Delaware claim the school breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus in 2020 because of the coronavirus epidemic. Overruling several objections by […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Hard cleanup: Montana train derailment spills beer and clay