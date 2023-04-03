Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

Apr 3, 2023, 9:28 AM
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 20...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Monday, giving the governor another legislative victory as he prepares a campaign for president.

The new law will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be required to carry concealed guns in public. It takes effect July 1.

The arguments over the legislation were divided along political lines, with Republicans saying law-abiding citizens have a right to carry guns and protect themselves. They say most people will still want to get a permit because it will allow them to carry concealed weapons in states with reciprocal agreements and to be able to purchase guns without a waiting period.

However, Democrats – pointing to mass shootings in Florida like the massacre at the 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the deadly 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland – say the new law will only make the state more dangerous.

Nearly 3 million Floridians have a concealed weapons permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are not required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.

DeSantis has said he thinks Florida should go even further and allow people to openly carry guns. While some lawmakers have pushed for open carry, it doesn’t appear the Legislature will pass such legislation this session.

The bill signing comes five years after then-Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, signed a bill creating gun restrictions after 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under DeSantis, momentum has swung back toward expanding gun rights rather than placing limits on them.

United States News

Associated Press

Distraction, speeding, alcohol drive up 2021 traffic deaths

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise. The 2021 final numbers, released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, confirmed earlier estimates by the agency showing a 10.5% increase in deaths over 2020. That’s the […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Embattled Minnesota college head to retire next year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The president of a private university in Minnesota that was criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class announced Monday that she is retiring next year. Hamline University said in a statement that the retirement of President Fayneese Miller will […]
10 hours ago
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath...
Associated Press

NOAA: Ian was Cat 5 before weakening at Florida landfall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian briefly reached maximum Category 5 status before weakening to a Category 4 storm as it blasted ashore last September in southwest Florida, eventually causing over $112 billion in damage in the U.S. and more than 150 deaths directly or indirectly, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Monday. […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Ali Wong, Steven Yeun serve up epic feud in Netflix’s ‘Beef’

In these days of rage — from hate-tweeting threads to public confrontations — one thing is pretty clear: “Beef” is on the menu. Served up by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the new television show created by Lee Sung Jin drops Thursday on Netflix. The 10-episode “Beef” follows an epic feud between two strangers, played […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Protesters outside the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers rally in favor of abortion rights as ...
Associated Press

Abortion bills gain no ground in Kentucky with ban in place

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — After years of setbacks, abortion-rights supporters in Republican-leaning Kentucky thought they achieved a breakthrough in November, when voters defeated a measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion. But their hopes that the state’s sweeping abortion ban might be relaxed vanished well before the GOP-dominated Legislature ended its annual session. […]
10 hours ago
A pedestrian walks by the entrance of the Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fl...
Associated Press

Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment

Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit