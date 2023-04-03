Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured after 2 vehicles collide near Phoenix intersection

Apr 3, 2023, 7:02 AM
(Public Domain Pictures Photo)
BY

PHOENIX – One person was killed and another injured after two vehicles collided on a Phoenix street Sunday, authorities said.

Umi Dalla, 31, died after the wreck at Seventh Street and University Drive around 2:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Dalla was heading southbound on Seventh Street when he crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle that was going northbound.

Emergency medical personnel arrived to provide aid and pronounced Dalla dead at the scene.

The other driver suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were made available.

Griselda Zetino

