1 dead, 1 injured after 2 vehicles collide near Phoenix intersection
Apr 3, 2023, 7:02 AM
(Public Domain Pictures Photo)
PHOENIX – One person was killed and another injured after two vehicles collided on a Phoenix street Sunday, authorities said.
Umi Dalla, 31, died after the wreck at Seventh Street and University Drive around 2:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.
Dalla was heading southbound on Seventh Street when he crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle that was going northbound.
Emergency medical personnel arrived to provide aid and pronounced Dalla dead at the scene.
The other driver suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No other details were made available.
