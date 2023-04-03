Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Meghan to receive Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award

Apr 3, 2023, 5:07 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) —

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday.

The awards will be handed out at the Ms. Foundation’s annual gala on May 16 at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go toward the organization’s equity-centered initiatives.

The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as emerging leaders abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

“Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders,” Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Meghan will receive the award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” from Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder. With her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan directs their philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation.

According to its school shooting there that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Brown will receive her award for “her tireless activism and work to bring about social change” through Black Voters Matter, which works with communities to make their voting more effective. According to the group’s most recent impact report, the Black Voters Matter Fund now works with more than 400 partners in 25 states and the District of Columbia. The Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute funds voter education, registrations and other programs to expand access to voting.

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

United States News

A pedestrian walks by the entrance of the Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fl...
Associated Press

Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment

Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Spiraling housing prices spark worry about Hawaii’s future

WAIANAE, Hawaii (AP) — Tedorian Gallano would like to buy a house for his wife and three youngest children in Hawaii, but real estate prices soared so high eight years ago he moved his family back to his childhood home outside Honolulu — and last year, his older brother followed suit. Now, eight members from […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

No April Fools’ prank: Jogger has close encounter with cow

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine jogger encountered an angry cow, and it was no joke. The Farmington Police Department shared details of the encounter on April Fools’ Day, a day after the actual encounter, and assured that this was no prank. The 43-year-old woman was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2020...
Associated Press

‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organizers announced Monday. Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career. The premiere of […]
9 hours ago
Santos Enrique Camara, who dropped out of Shoreline Community College at age 19 in 2015 after compl...
Associated Press

Community colleges are reeling. ‘The reckoning is here.’

When Santos Enrique Camara arrived at Shoreline Community College in Washington state to study audio engineering, he quickly felt lost. “It’s like a weird maze,” remembered Camara, who was 19 at the time and had finished high school with a 4.0 grade-point average. “You need help with your classes and financial aid? Well, here, take […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace th...
Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Meghan to receive Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award