Police: Shooting outside hookah lounge leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt

Apr 3, 2023, 2:49 AM
BY

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a North Carolina hookah lounge, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A male victim died at the scene and four adults were transported to a hospital, including one listed in critical condition and three with minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found an “altercation” inside the lounge led to a shooting in the parking lot, police said.

