BoSa Donuts employee, customer injured in Mesa shooting

PHOENIX — A BoSa Donuts employee and customer were hospitalized Sunday morning after they were shot inside of the Mesa store, authorities said.

The incident happened near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3:15 a.m. when a man walked into the store and fired the rounds, the Mesa Police Department said in an email.

Police said they had no suspect in custody but were following investigative leads.

The employee and customer were taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

