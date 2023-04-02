Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

BoSa Donuts employee, customer injured in Mesa shooting

Apr 2, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/BoSa Donuts)...
(Facebook Photo/BoSa Donuts)
(Facebook Photo/BoSa Donuts)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A BoSa Donuts employee and customer were hospitalized Sunday morning after they were shot inside of the Mesa store, authorities said.

The incident happened near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway around 3:15 a.m. when a man walked into the store and fired the rounds, the Mesa Police Department said in an email.

Police said they had no suspect in custody but were following investigative leads.

The employee and customer were taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

RELATED STORIES

The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Teen driver allegedly runs red light, kills 60-year-old man in Phoenix

A 60-year-old man died Saturday night after a teenager failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the man's vehicle, authorities said.
16 hours ago
(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Wind gusts above 40 mph could blow across metro Phoenix on Monday

Weather forecasters are warning metro Phoenix residents to travel with caution on Monday as wind speeds could reach over 40 mph.
16 hours ago
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Arizona governor ordered to appear in court on pause of executions

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was ordered to appear in court on Thursday regarding her effort to halt pending executions.
16 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

2 suspects detained, 1 outstanding after police shot at in Phoenix

Two suspects were detained and another remained outstanding after police officers were shot at in Phoenix on Sunday morning, authorities said. 
16 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police fatally shoot man holding gun at north Phoenix apartment complex

A man in his 70s died after he was shot by police at an apartment complex in north Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said. 
16 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@ASU)...
KTAR.com

ASU West campus to expand academic programs, add 2 structures

Leaders gathered at Arizona State University’s West campus in Glendale Wednesday, announcing three new schools and two new structures.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
BoSa Donuts employee, customer injured in Mesa shooting