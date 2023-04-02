Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 suspects detained, 1 outstanding after police shot at in Phoenix

Apr 2, 2023, 9:30 AM
PHOENIX — Two suspects were detained and another remained outstanding after police officers were shot at multiple times in Phoenix early Sunday, authorities said.

Officers attempted to pull a vehicle over in the area of Seventh and Elwood streets just after midnight when the shooting occurred, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

Police pursued the vehicle into the area of Seventh Avenue and Roeser Road when three suspects allegedly fled the vehicle on foot.

An adult man and a juvenile male were located and detained after several resources responded to the area.

Detectives responded, and an investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was made available.

