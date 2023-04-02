Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service

Apr 2, 2023, 7:55 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged two people with cutting more than 2,000 fiber optic cables, leaving over 40,000 homes and businesses without internet service in the southwestern part of the state.

Norwalk police said they arrested Asheville, North Carolina, residents Jillian Persons and Austin Geddings on Saturday during a surveillance operation. Both were charged with larceny and criminal mischief crimes, as well as interfering with police. Persons also was accused of giving a false statement to police.

Both were detained on $200,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

Police said they responded to the reported damage of the Optimum cables on March 24 in Norwalk and quickly identified suspects and their vehicle. Authorities did not release details of how they made the identifications.

Officers arrested Persons while staking out a business in Bridgeport, and Geddings was found a short time later in a wooded area in Stratford, police said Sunday.

Police said Persons and Geddings are scheduled to appear in court April 11.

The outages caused by the cable cutting have since been restored, according to Optimum’s website.

United States News

Associated Press

Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s first-quarter vehicle sales rose 36% after the company cut prices twice in a bid to stimulate demand. The electric car, SUV and heavy truck maker said it delivered 422,875 vehicles worldwide from January to March, up from just over 310,000 a year ago. But the increase fell short of analyst estimates […]
11 hours ago
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter h...
Associated Press

Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account

Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations. The removal comes as many of Twitter’s high-profile users are bracing for the loss of the blue check marks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from imposters on […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

U.S. citizen gets 20 years for joining Islamic State group

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. citizen who moved his family to Syria to join the Islamic State terrorist group has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Emraan Ali, 55, a U.S. citizen born in Trinidad and Tobago, was sentenced Tuesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in November […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Man gets new trial in Chicago honor student’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — A state appeals court has ordered a new trial for the man accused of gunning down a Chicago honor student days after she had performed at Barack Obama’s 2013 presidential inauguration. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday that the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that detectives improperly extracted a confession from Ward after […]
11 hours ago
A crowd of over 300 people protest the killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Mich., April 16, 2...
Associated Press

Police reform divides community where cop killed Black man

The Rev. James Stokes remembers Grand Rapids following the slaying of George Floyd, when demonstrations devolved into rioting that left businesses damaged and scores of people arrested. Stokes and other leaders in the western Michigan city desperately wanted to avoid a similar outbreak of violence when a white Grand Rapids police officer fatally shot Patrick […]
11 hours ago
Ecuadorian migrant Klever Ortega, left, and his wife, Cristina Lema, prepare breakfast for their fa...
Associated Press

More Ecuadorians move to U.S., spared many others’ hurdles

SPRING VALLEY, New York (AP) — Kléver Ortega and Cristina Lema had a good life until COVID-19 crippled Ecuador’s economy. Ortega was a house-painting contractor and there was work until demand dried up in the pandemic. The entrepreneurial couple launched a pair of food stands. “Then the pandemic hit those, too,” Lema said. With unemployment, […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
2 charged with cutting wires; 40,000 lose internet service