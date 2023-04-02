Close
ASU West campus to expand academic programs, add 2 structures

Apr 2, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:01 am
(Twitter Photo/@ASU)
GLENDALE — State, local and academic leaders gathered at Arizona State University’s West campus in Glendale on Wednesday, announcing the addition of three new schools and the development of two new structures. 

“By providing higher education opportunities for more students, we advance social and economic mobility and contribute to the development of a more diverse and educated workforce,” Todd Sandrin, vice provost of ASU’s West campus and dean of the New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, said in a press release.

New academic programs include The School of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the W. P. Carey School of Business, The School of Interdisciplinary Forensics in the New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and The School of Integrated Engineering in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. 

The two new buildings will include a four-story, 55,000-square-foot academic facility that will house student gallery space, computer labs, faculty offices and future growth spaces. The project is expected to be finished in spring 2025.

A 500-bed, 134,264-square-foot residence hall is scheduled to open for the fall 2024 semester. Both buildings are expected to be LEED Silver certified. 

Currently, about 800 students live at the West campus. 

Besides adding the new degree programs and buildings at the West campus, ASU also will create the Education Complex at ASU, which will be part of Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College. The new initiative will be a space for collaboration on new ideas and educational innovation through social embeddedness, according to the release. 

Other dignitaries in attendance included Gov. Katie Hobbs, ASU President Michael Crow, ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Arizona Board of Regents Member Larry Penley, President and CEO of WESTMARC Sintra Hoffman and Phoenix City Council member Ann O’Brien.

