Man sentenced to 5-plus years in prison for importing meth into Arizona

PHOENIX – A man from Mexico was sentenced to 63 months in prison for the importation of methamphetamine into Arizona, officials said.

Sergio Caballero of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, also faces three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release on Friday.

Caballero entered the U.S. from the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales on Sept. 1, 2021.

At the time of his crossing, Caballero was driving a Chevrolet Suburban. During a routine inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers noticed irregularities with the vehicle’s gas tank.

The authorities later discovered 90 packages that contained approximately 43.04 kilograms of methamphetamine in the gas tank, according to the release.

Homeland Security conducted the investigation into the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.