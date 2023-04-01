Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

Apr 1, 2023, 12:09 PM
FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Thea...
FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cuoco, star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory,” posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, 2023, that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of “ Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “ The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

United States News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, the sun rises above the Atlantic Ocean in t...
Associated Press

Local teen wins 7 Mile Bridge Run in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager and an Atlanta woman won the overall men’s and women’s divisions Saturday at a footrace across the longest of 42 highway bridges over water in the Florida Keys. Vaclav “Vance” Bursa, 15, of Big Pine Key, Florida, finished first overall in the annual 7 Mile Bridge Run, posting […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Shipbuilder Austal executives accused of inflating earnings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three current and former former executives of a shipbuilder that constructs vessels for the U.S. Navy have been indicted on accounting fraud charges accusing them of falsely inflating the company’s reported earnings, federal prosecutors said. Craig Perciavalle, 52, Joseph Runkel, 54, and William Adams, 63, all of Mobile, Alabama, where Austal […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Jane...
Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court control, abortion access at stake

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — abortion access, Republican-drawn legislative maps and years of GOP policies in the key swing state rests with the outcome an election Tuesday that has seen record campaign spending. The winner of the high-stakes contest between Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two […]
13 hours ago
Ramadan decorations are displayed at a Party City store in Dearborn, Mich., on Thursday, March 23, ...
Associated Press

Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children’s book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. “Oh my […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

At least 18 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 18 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region Saturday with the damage’s scope. […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey