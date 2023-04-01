Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Towering Monument Valley buttes display rare sunset spectacle

Apr 1, 2023, 1:00 PM
A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park ...
A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park from the Visitors Center in Oljato-Monument Valley, Az. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation, bordering Arizona and Utah. Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte's shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte. (AP Photo/Vyto Stairnksas)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Vyto Stairnksas)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah — A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.

Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte’s shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The spectacle draws people from around the world to Monument Valley Tribal Park, which already is popular with tourists.

RELATED STORIES

TV and movie critic Keith Phipps once described Monument Valley as having “defined what decades of moviegoers think of when they imagine the American West.”

It is a frequent filming location, including a number of Westerns by the late American film director John Ford, as well as the 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forest Gump.”

In the movie, the title character, played by Tom Hanks, is seen running on the road to Monument Valley, with the park’s impressive landscape in the background.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona officials warn public to avoid orange liquid, soil near mine in Walker

Arizona officials warned residents of Walker, a community in Yavapai County, of orange liquid and soil that started surfacing this week. 
14 hours ago
(City of Phoenix Photo)...
KTAR.com

3 people critically injured in rollover accident in west Phoenix

Two men and one woman were critically injured in a single vehicle rollover accident early Saturday in west Phoenix.
14 hours ago
(Arizona Humane Society Photos)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society removes more than a dozen hair ties from cat’s stomach

A rescued Valley cat underwent a lifesaving surgery in March and is now in need of a home after veterinarians removed more than a dozen hair ties from his stomach.
14 hours ago
Pat McMahon records a promo for a rerun of an episode of “The Wallace and Ladmo Show.” Photo ta...
Daniel Ogas/Cronkite News

‘Broadcast legend’ Pat McMahon of ‘Wallace and Ladmo’ still a Phoenix TV icon

Pat McMahon is still working, but it was his days as the character actor on “Wallace and Ladmo,” for which he is sure to be best remembered.
14 hours ago
(Wexford Developments rendering)...
KTAR.com

Construction on new downtown Tempe apartments to begin this spring

Real estate company Wexford Developments broke ground on a new seven-story apartment building in downtown Tempe on Wednesday.
14 hours ago
(Town of Fountain Hills Photo)...
KTAR.com

Fountain Hills hosting free Music Festival in park Saturday evening

The hills northeast of Phoenix will be rocking and rolling Saturday evening with a free concert in Fountain Park.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Towering Monument Valley buttes display rare sunset spectacle