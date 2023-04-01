Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mulkey-led LSU women reach 1st title game, top Virginia Tech

Mar 31, 2023, 6:21 PM
LSU's Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams react during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four ...
LSU's Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams react during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Virginia TechFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DALLAS (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 27 points and had two of her misses in the fourth quarter turned into putback baskets by Angel Reese in a big run as LSU rallied to beat top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 in the national semifinal game Friday night.

Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for LSU (33-2), which is going to the national championship game for the first time. It comes in the second season since feisty and flamboyantly dressed coach Kim Mulkey returned to her home state to take over a Tigers program that lost five consecutive national semifinal games from 2004-08 the only other times they made it this far.

LSU will play Sunday against the winner of the South Carolina-Iowa semifinal.

Mulkey, who won three national titles in four Final Four appearances over her 21 seasons at Baylor, is only the second coach to take two different teams to the national championship game. The other was C. Vivian Stringer, with Cheyney in the inaugural 1982 women’s tournament and Rutgers in 2007.

Trailing 59-50 after three quarters, LSU went ahead with a 15-0 run over a five-minute span in the fourth period. They led for the first time since late in the first half when Falu’jae Johnson had a steal and drove for a layup to make it 64-62.

Reese had six points in that game-turning spurt, including a basket after Morris’ attempted 3-pointer clanked off the front rim. Reese had a second-effort follow of her own miss after rebounding another miss by Morris.

Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Virginia Tech (31-5), the ACC champion that was in the Final Four for the first time.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

United States News

A building is damaged and trees are down after severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday...
Associated Press

Tornado causes widespread damage to buildings, vehicles in Little Rock

A tornado raced through Little Rock and surrounding areas Friday, splintering homes, overturning vehicles and tossing trees.
19 hours ago
Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson speaks against passage of the controversial Jackson Capitol Complex ...
Associated Press

Mississippi closer to more state police in mostly Black city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tensions erupted Friday as the majority-white and Republican-controlled Mississippi House passed the final version of a bill to expand the territory of a state-run police department inside the capital city of Jackson, which is majority-Black and governed by Democrats. Supporters say the proposal is intended to increase safety in the city […]
19 hours ago
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a cam...
Associated Press

Worries grow that Trump indictment could undermine public confidence in other investigations

Trump’s attempts to overturn those results amid false claims of widespread fraud are at the heart of two other ongoing investigations.
19 hours ago
Associated Press

GLAAD Media Awards honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 34th GLAAD Media Awards featured a surprise Jennifer Coolidge appearance, honors for Bad Bunny and Christina Aguilera and, of course, jokes about Donald Trump’s indictment — the news of which broke just hours before Thursday’s show. Coolidge was greeted with a standing ovation as she opened the show at […]
19 hours ago
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left, app...
Associated Press

Chinese businessman seeks bail in $1 billion fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman who developed ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon are seeking bail for him two weeks after his arrest, saying other defendants accused of massive frauds like Bernard Madoff and Sam Bankman-Fried were freed on bail. The lawyers submitted papers in Manhattan federal […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

UN food chief: Billions needed to avert unrest, starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months, the head of the Nobel prize-winning U.N. World Food Program warned Friday. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Mulkey-led LSU women reach 1st title game, top Virginia Tech