Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GLAAD Media Awards honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera

Mar 31, 2023, 4:58 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The 34th GLAAD Media Awards featured a surprise Jennifer Coolidge appearance, honors for Bad Bunny and Christina Aguilera and, of course, jokes about Donald Trump’s indictment — the news of which broke just hours before Thursday’s show.

Coolidge was greeted with a standing ovation as she opened the show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The Jane Lynch appeared onstage beside her.

The GLAAD Media Awards show, intended to honor “fair, accurate and inclusive representation of LGBTQ individuals and issues,” will land on Hulu on April 12. The host, comedian Margaret Cho, cheered the former president’s indictment.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate that,” Cho said on the red carpet before the event. “I think it’s just so incredible. I never thought I would see it happen. I’m so glad, too. And I can’t wait to see how it goes down.”

Christina Aguilera was presented with the Advocate for Change award by Club Q survivor Michael Anderson, a bartender at the popular Colorado Springs nightclub the night of the when he testified before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday, Anderson quoted Aguilera’s lyrics once again during his introduction of the pop star.

The show also paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan with a performance from country music star Orville Peck. Peck’s performance was introduced by actor Cheyenne Jackson, who reminisced about Jordan’s time on the set of “American Horror Story.”

Cheers erupted when Ricky Martin took the stage to present Bad Bunny with the Vanguard Award for his LGBTQ+ allyship. The reggaeton artist asked the crowd in English if he could give his acceptance speech in Spanish, which was met with an enthusiastic “yes” from the crowd.

Bad Bunny thanked the LGBTQ+ community for embracing and inspiring him.

“I believe that following my heart is what has led me to where I am, and following my heart is what has led me to be here receiving this award, being surrounded by so many beautiful people,” he said in Spanish.

Gabrielle Union presented her “The Inspection” co-star Jeremy Pope with the Stephen F. Kolzak award for promoting LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance.

“I played Jeremy’s mom in the movie, and we developed an incredibly close bond,” Union said. “And, you know, I know a little something about raising a Black queer child in this world and all I wanted to do was advocate for Jeremy in every way that I could. I mean, his undeniable talents, his innocence, his peace, his peace and his very soul. I wanted to protect it.”

United States News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left, app...
Associated Press

Chinese businessman seeks bail in $1 billion fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman who developed ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon are seeking bail for him two weeks after his arrest, saying other defendants accused of massive frauds like Bernard Madoff and Sam Bankman-Fried were freed on bail. The lawyers submitted papers in Manhattan federal […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

UN food chief: Billions needed to avert unrest, starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months, the head of the Nobel prize-winning U.N. World Food Program warned Friday. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of Compassio...
Associated Press

Video of Colorado nightclub attack kept out of public view

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Surveillance footage capturing the attack at a Colorado gay nightclub that left five people dead and 17 others wounded will not be made public until it is presented at trial, a judge ruled Friday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys had argued that releasing the gruesome video could make it difficult to […]
17 hours ago
FILE - A close up of a Boy Scout uniform is photographed on Feb. 4, 2013, in Irving, Texas. On Tues...
Associated Press

Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan headed to federal appeals court

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for several insurance companies are appealing a federal judge’s decision Boy Scouts of America. In an emergency motion filed Friday, attorneys for non-settling insurers asked U.S. District Court Judge Richard Andrews to halt the effect of a ruling he issued Tuesday while they take their case to the Third U.S. […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address in the House Chamber, Feb. 6...
Associated Press

New Tennessee law allows police officers in private schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed a law allowing private schools to contract with local law enforcement so they can hire school resource officers, days after a Nashville shooting at a private Christian school left six dead, including three children. The Republican governor quietly approved the law without issuing a […]
17 hours ago
A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Raymond, Minn., Thursday, ...
Associated Press

Cleanup begins after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment

Crews have started removing contaminated soil and damaged railcars left behind by Thursday’s fiery derailment in southwest Minnesota. Authorities said Friday afternoon the ethanol fire that burned for hours had been extinguished and that local firefighters were allowed to leave after remaining on site overnight. But large water tanks and railroad firefighting equipment remained at […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
GLAAD Media Awards honor Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera