Change of venue sought for woman in dismemberment killing

Mar 31, 2023, 3:31 PM
Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the February 2022 killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion. On Friday, March 24, a court ruled that Schabusiness is competent to stand trial.
BY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The new attorney for a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is seeking a change of venue in the case.

Christopher Froelich, who represents Taylor Schabusiness, filed the motion Thursday, saying “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County … due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors.”

Froelich is asking the court to change the location of the trial or to bring jurors in from another county.

Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at a home in Green Bay, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Prosecutors have not yet replied to the motion.

A judge ruled in March that Schabusiness is competent to stand trial.

In February, she attacked her attorney during a hearing moments after a judge agreed to hear lawyer’s request for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency. A deputy wrestled Schabusiness to the floor of the courtroom.

