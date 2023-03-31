Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

Mar 31, 2023, 3:25 PM
An estimated 200 people marched from Westcott Fountain to the Florida Capitol, Friday, March 31, 20...
An estimated 200 people marched from Westcott Fountain to the Florida Capitol, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla., to express their opposition to HB 1069, an expansion on the "Don't Say Gay" bill from last session. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could expand what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools under a bill the House approved Friday along party lines.

The bill, which passed on a 77-35 vote, would ban discussion on those issues through eighth grade, a year after lawmakers received national attention for banning those discussions through third grade. The bill also would prohibit school staffers or students from being required to refer to people by pronouns that don’t correspond to the person’s sex.

The measure was among several the House passed that still need Senate approval before going to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including bills that would change the start time for middle and high school students, ban sports fans from running onto a field in celebration, and require all Florida courthouses to designate private lactation places.

But the education bill that expands what Republicans call parental rights in education was easily the most debated bill of the day.

Democrats said the legislation is harmful to LGBTQ students, teachers and their families, and Republicans are trying to create fear where there doesn’t need to be any.

“Teachers have literally taken bullets for their students. They do everything they can to keep them safe. They are not indoctrinating our kids. They are heroes, not villains,” said Democratic Rep. Rita Harris. “And this bill causes more of these incredible educators to leave the profession, and some of them to leave the state.

Republicans disputed that it was an anti-LGBTQ bill.

“This bill doesn’t demonize teachers, it actually liberates them. What this bill does is allow teachers to teach,” said Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo.

He said teachers should focus on subjects like math and English and not be involved in decisions parents should make on teaching children about sexuality.

“This bill has nothing to do with what our children’s sexual identity is. It’s not marginalizing our children’s sexual identity at all. It’s actually allowing them to be children,” he said.

Other bills passed by the House on Friday would:

— Set public school start times by 2026 as no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle school students and no earlier than 8:30 for high schools.

— Approve a ballot measure to ask voters to make school board races partisan instead of non-partisan.

— Create new penalties for fans who run onto professional and college sports fields and courts.

— Prohibit students from using school internet access to visit social media websites and require internet safety education.

— Increase the number of days a newborn can be surrendered by a parent from seven to 30 days.

— Require all Florida courts provide a private place for mothers to nurse babies or pump breast

United States News

Associated Press

Get it while it’s hot: New Mexico boosts chile production

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico produced more than 53,000 tons of its most famous crop during the last growing season, meaning more chile peppers found their way into salsas and onto dinner plates than the previous year. State and federal agriculture officials rolled out the latest numbers this week as New Mexico’s governor signed […]
15 hours ago
A BNSF train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Raymond, Minn., Thursday, ...
Associated Press

Fiery derailments renew Americans’ focus on railroad safety

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Americans are renewing their focus on railroad safety after a string of recent derailments, especially two fiery ones involving hazardous chemicals in Minnesota that prompted evacuations. do more to prevent derailments. They want standards for the trackside detectors used to help identify equipment problems, more notice to states about hazardous chemicals […]
15 hours ago
This undated handout photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Te...
Associated Press

Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Family and friends of Evelyn Dieckhaus, one of three children who were killed in a school shooting in Nashville this week, remembered her Friday as a “shining light” and said farewell to a girl who loved art, music, animals and snuggling with her older sister on the couch. The funeral at […]
15 hours ago
FILE - This photo provided by the Montgomery County Police Dept. shows Sophia Negroponte. Negropont...
Associated Press

Fomer US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The daughter of former U.S. intelligence director John Negroponte was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a friend after a drunken argument at a Maryland home, prosecutors announced. Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the 2020 death […]
15 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his senten...
Associated Press

Alex Murdugh to be kept in protective custody in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials have decided to keep former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in a special protective unit as he begins serving his life sentence for killing his wife and son. Mental health and prison experts determined that Murdaugh should be kept in protective custody after they reviewed his […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...
Associated Press

Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Florida House votes to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law