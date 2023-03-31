Close
Alex Murdugh to be kept in protective custody in prison

Mar 31, 2023, 1:29 PM
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his senten...
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Friday, March 3, 2023 after he was found guilty on all four counts. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
BY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials have decided to keep former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in a special protective unit as he begins serving his life sentence for killing his wife and son.

Mental health and prison experts determined that Murdaugh should be kept in protective custody after they reviewed his case, including the enormous amount of publicity it garnered and psychiatric and other tests, the state Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday.

The protective unit houses 28 prisoners who each have their own cells and enjoy the same privileges as other inmates. Prison officials said they weren’t disclosing the unit’s location due to security concerns.

Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife and younger son in June 2021 at the family’s home in Colleton County. Investigators said that after shooting them, Murdaugh cleaned up, ditched the weapons and visited his ailing mother before returning home and calling 911 to report the deaths,

Defense attorneys are appealing Murdaugh’s convictions and life sentence. Murdaugh has maintained that he’s innocent and said there is no direct evidence linking him to the killings.

