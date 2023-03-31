Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Developer drops land purchase in historically Black town

Mar 31, 2023, 12:54 PM
This undated photo shows the Eatonville sign in Eatonville, Fla. One of the first historically Blac...
This undated photo shows the Eatonville sign in Eatonville, Fla. One of the first historically Black towns in the U.S. is suing the local school board to stop the sale of land that is tied up with Florida’s legacy of racial segregation and the state's fast-paced growth nowadays. An association dedicated to the preservation of the town of Eatonville’s cultural history on Friday sued the Orange County School board in Orlando, Florida. The town is perhaps best known through the writings of Harlem Renaissance author Zora Neale Hurston. (Joy Wallace Dickinson/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Joy Wallace Dickinson/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EATONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A developer on Friday ended plans to purchase a 100-acre (39-hectare) property from the local school system in a historically Black town in Florida following a public outcry that the deal threatened the cultural heritage of the community made famous by Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston.

Derek Bruce said in a letter to Orange County Public Schools in Orlando that he had terminated the deal to purchase the land where a former school for Black students stood in the town of Eatonville. The school system said in a statement that it wouldn’t consider any further bids for the land.

“This decision presents us with a new opportunity to collaborate with the Eatonville community to preserve and celebrate the Town’s historic and cultural significance as the oldest incorporated Black town in the U.S.,” the school system said in the statement.

An association dedicated to preserving Eatonville’s cultural history last week sued to stop the $14.6 million deal, claiming it threatened the cultural heritage of the town. The developer had plans to build 350 homes, as well as business spaces, raising fears the project would increase traffic and price out longtime residents of the town.

With a population of around 2,350 people, of whom almost three-quarters are Black, Eatonville is perhaps best known through the writings of Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston. The town was the setting for one of her best known works, “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”

Founded in 1887, Eatonville was among the early all-Black incorporated municipalities established in the decades after the end of slavery in the U.S. Around 1,200 Black towns or settlements were established in the late 19th century and early 20th century, according to the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance.

United States News

Associated Press

‘Window into history’: Tapes detail LBJ’s stolen election

DALLAS (AP) — The story was a blockbuster: A former Texas voting official was on the record detailing how nearly three decades earlier, votes were falsified to give then-congressman Lyndon B. Johnson a win that propelled the future president into the U.S. Senate. The audio recordings from Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan’s interviews for […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This August 1967 file photo shows President Lyndon B. Johnson. A former Texas voting officia...
Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Uncovering Lyndon B Johnson’s stolen election

ALICE, Texas (AP) — In 1977, Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan’s exclusive interview with a South Texas election judge who detailed certifying false votes for Lyndon B. Johnson nearly three decades earlier made headlines across the country. With the win by an 87-vote margin in the 1948 Democratic primary runoff, Johnson, then a congressman, […]
13 hours ago
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...
Associated Press

TikTok top attorney reiterates safety measures for users

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance said Friday the Biden administration hasn’t given any feedback to the company since TikTok’s CEO testified in Congress last week. During a panel conversation at a conference in San Francisco that featured top government officials, tech executives and journalists, TikTok […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

NY man gets 22 years for Asian immigrant’s hate crime death

A New York man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for the fatal beating of a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who was collecting cans for money. Jarrod Powell, 51, targeting people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in New York and around the country. Ma, who came to the United States with his wife […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Theater group sues to block Tennessee’s new anti-drag law

An LGBTQ+ theater company is suing to try to block Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law that placed strict limits on drag shows, saying it violates the First Amendment. The Memphis-based group, Friends of George’s, filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state, and asked the court to issue a preliminary […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla., July 20, 2017...
Associated Press

Owners of big cat refuge from ‘Tiger King’ selling property

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The owners of a Florida-based sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docuseries, “ Tiger King, ” say they plan to move most of their big cats to an Arkansas facility and eventually sell their 67-acre (27-hectare) property. Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website that he and […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Developer drops land purchase in historically Black town