ARIZONA NEWS
Fountain Hills hosting free Music Festival in park Saturday evening
PHOENIX – The hills northeast of Phoenix will be rocking Saturday evening with a free concert in the park.
The outdoor Fountain Hills Music Festival at Fountain Park will feature three bands, food trucks, beer garden and a wine garden, the town said in a press release.
Admission is free but food and drinks require payment.
Music kicks off at 5 p.m. with an hour of The Black Hole, a blues/rock trio from Phoenix. We Are Hologram out of Phoenix follows at 6:30 p.m. The evening ends with Nashville-based Los Straitjackets, instrumental rockers who take the stage from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to the event at Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.
The National Weather Service forecast a mostly sunny day with a high of 81 degrees. The night is expected to be clear with a bit of a breeze.
