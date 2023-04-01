Fountain Hills hosting free Music Festival in park Saturday evening

PHOENIX – The hills northeast of Phoenix will be rocking Saturday evening with a free concert in the park.

The outdoor Fountain Hills Music Festival at Fountain Park will feature three bands, food trucks, beer garden and a wine garden, the town said in a press release.

Admission is free but food and drinks require payment.

Music kicks off at 5 p.m. with an hour of The Black Hole, a blues/rock trio from Phoenix. We Are Hologram out of Phoenix follows at 6:30 p.m. The evening ends with Nashville-based Los Straitjackets, instrumental rockers who take the stage from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to the event at Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

The National Weather Service forecast a mostly sunny day with a high of 81 degrees. The night is expected to be clear with a bit of a breeze.

