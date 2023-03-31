Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police arrest Circle K robbery, assault suspect

Mar 31, 2023, 3:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
Salvador Gonzalez Duenas (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo) (Glendale Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Circle K convenience store and assaulting a clerk in December, authorities said.

Violent Crimes Detectives arrested 26-year-old Salvador Gonzalez Duenas without incident near 63rd and Maryland avenues on Thursday after obtaining a warrant, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

Gonzalez Duenas was booked on one count each of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery.

The defendant said he did not recall the robbery during interviews with police.

RELATED STORIES

Police responded to the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 to a report of a strong-armed robbery.

The suspect attempted to pick up alcohol after the legally mandated time of 2 a.m. and was asked to leave by a store clerk, police said.

A physical confrontation caught on security cameras ensued, leading to the clerk suffering a broken fibula and dislocated ankle.

Video evidence showed the suspect punching, choking and tackling the victim for approximately 40 seconds, police said.

The suspect grabbed a case of beer from a cooler and left the store without paying for it.

Detectives said Gonzalez Duenas’ driver’s license photo resembled the suspect on the surveillance footage.

Police received a tip of Gonzalez Duenas’ involvement in the incident, and the hoodie seen on camera from the scene was located in the suspect’s bedroom.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Tempe Festival of the Arts)...
KTAR.com

Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over Mill Avenue all weekend

The annual Tempe Festival of the Arts is underway through Sunday in a showcase of over 350 artists from across North America.
15 hours ago
Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)...
KTAR.com

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in June 2022 police releasing new images of a man they believe may have information increasing reward.
15 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)...
Alex Weiner

Chandler Municipal Airport awarded $300K for weather forecasting, lights

The federal government will grant Chandler Municipal Airport $300,000 to install an automated weather observing system, officials said.
15 hours ago
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)...
KTAR.com

Shady Park club, downtown Tempe retirement high-rise settle noise dispute

A downtown Tempe music venue and a nearby high-rise for senior living settled a legal dispute after a year of haggling.
15 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Party over: Arizona chefs, restaurants shut out of James Beard Awards

No chefs or restaurants from Arizona were listed among the nominees for the James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
15 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 rescued from off-road vehicle trapped in Avondale floodwaters

Two people who drove an off-road vehicle around barriers were rescued from a flooded West Valley wash Thursday night, authorities said.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
Glendale police arrest Circle K robbery, assault suspect