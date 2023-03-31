Glendale police arrest Circle K robbery, assault suspect

PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Circle K convenience store and assaulting a clerk in December, authorities said.

Violent Crimes Detectives arrested 26-year-old Salvador Gonzalez Duenas without incident near 63rd and Maryland avenues on Thursday after obtaining a warrant, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.

Gonzalez Duenas was booked on one count each of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery.

The defendant said he did not recall the robbery during interviews with police.

Police responded to the Circle K near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 to a report of a strong-armed robbery.

The suspect attempted to pick up alcohol after the legally mandated time of 2 a.m. and was asked to leave by a store clerk, police said.

A physical confrontation caught on security cameras ensued, leading to the clerk suffering a broken fibula and dislocated ankle.

Video evidence showed the suspect punching, choking and tackling the victim for approximately 40 seconds, police said.

The suspect grabbed a case of beer from a cooler and left the store without paying for it.

Detectives said Gonzalez Duenas’ driver’s license photo resembled the suspect on the surveillance footage.

Police received a tip of Gonzalez Duenas’ involvement in the incident, and the hoodie seen on camera from the scene was located in the suspect’s bedroom.

