Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over Mill Avenue all weekend

Mar 31, 2023, 2:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts is underway through Sunday in a showcase of over 350 artists from across North America.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and expands from Third Street to University Drive along Mill Avenue.

Ceramics, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculptures, digital art and upcycled works are a few among many mediums on display.

The featured artist of the event is Kim Nickens, whose art is inspired by the ancient art of quilling to roll paper into designs.

RELATED STORIES

Chalk artists will decorate Fourth Street through Sunday, and visitors can vote on their favorite creations.

“I encourage everyone to join us at the Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts and meet makers, artisans, people with a passion for their work,” President and CEO of Downtown Tempe Authority Kate Borders said in a press release.

“Hear their stories, take home treasures that will forever remind you of that person and the connection you had with them.”

The festival will also offer wine tasting on Saturday and Sunday, while children can get hands-on experience at the Kids Block.

Free live music will play at different locations throughout the festival all weekend long, while the food court and food truck alley will provide lots of munching options.

An artist listing is online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...
KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of Loop 303 closed in West Valley after crash

Northbound Loop 303 was closed Friday in the West Valley during the afternoon rush hour due to a crash, officials said.
17 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested on murder charges in Peoria crash that killed 5

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder in a 2022 crash in Peoria that left five people dead.
17 hours ago
Salvador Gonzalez Duenas (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest Circle K robbery, assault suspect

Glendale police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Circle K convenience store and assaulting a clerk in December, authorities said. 
17 hours ago
Dominic Daughtrey (Courtesy Silent Witness)...
KTAR.com

Police release new lead in 2022 west Phoenix homicide

39-year-old Dominic Daughtrey was found murdered in his pickup truck in June 2022 police releasing new images of a man they believe may have information increasing reward.
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Chandler Municipal Airport)...
Alex Weiner

Chandler Municipal Airport awarded $300K for weather forecasting, lights

The federal government will grant Chandler Municipal Airport $300,000 to install an automated weather observing system, officials said.
17 hours ago
(From left: Twitter Photo/Shady Park; Arizona State University Photo)...
KTAR.com

Shady Park club, downtown Tempe retirement high-rise settle noise dispute

A downtown Tempe music venue and a nearby high-rise for senior living settled a legal dispute after a year of haggling.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over Mill Avenue all weekend