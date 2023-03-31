Tempe Festival of the Arts takes over Mill Avenue all weekend

PHOENIX — The Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts is underway through Sunday in a showcase of over 350 artists from across North America.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and expands from Third Street to University Drive along Mill Avenue.

Ceramics, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculptures, digital art and upcycled works are a few among many mediums on display.

The featured artist of the event is Kim Nickens, whose art is inspired by the ancient art of quilling to roll paper into designs.

Chalk artists will decorate Fourth Street through Sunday, and visitors can vote on their favorite creations.

“I encourage everyone to join us at the Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts and meet makers, artisans, people with a passion for their work,” President and CEO of Downtown Tempe Authority Kate Borders said in a press release.

“Hear their stories, take home treasures that will forever remind you of that person and the connection you had with them.”

The festival will also offer wine tasting on Saturday and Sunday, while children can get hands-on experience at the Kids Block.

Free live music will play at different locations throughout the festival all weekend long, while the food court and food truck alley will provide lots of munching options.

An artist listing is online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.