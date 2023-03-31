Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

To conserve, Nevada may try to buy back groundwater rights

Mar 31, 2023, 9:31 AM
Marty Plaskett, a hay farmer in Diamond Valley, Nev., stands near one of his irrigation pivots that...
Marty Plaskett, a hay farmer in Diamond Valley, Nev., stands near one of his irrigation pivots that's watering his alfalfa field on Sept. 2, 2022. Plaskett may soon consider selling off parts of his water rights back to the state of Nevada. Plaskett, 57, has lived on a farm in Diamond Valley that his family bought for almost his whole life.(Kaleb Roedel/Mountain West News Bureau via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Kaleb Roedel/Mountain West News Bureau via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Marty Plaskett upgraded his farming equipment and spent $60,000 on new sprinklers to conserve water, even before the rural Nevada valley where he farms alfalfa began more strictly managing groundwater.

Now, Plaskett is weighing another adjustment: selling off part of his legal right to use water that lies under his land to the state.

Even after a wet winter, Nevada and much of the West are still dealing with the effects of a prolonged drought that depleted groundwater supplies. Lawmakers in Nevada are considering a bill to allow the state to buy groundwater rights in diminished basins so nobody could use them again.

In the area where Plaskett farms, the state severely overestimated decades ago just how much water was available from wells sunk deep into fractured rock and gravel.

The Legislature hasn’t determined how much farmers would be paid to give up some rights to groundwater.

“It would mainly come down to, number one, the price,” said Plaskett, 57.

States throughout the West are grappling with similar issues over how to conserve water deep underground in a variety of political landscapes where experts are skeptical water basins can ever return to sustainable levels. Conservation alone will not be enough, experts say.

California implemented a system in 2014 that requires regional agencies to manage groundwater sustainability plans in places where there was little oversight. The state’s lawmakers last year proposed spending $1.5 billion to buy senior water rights, but the idea didn’t have enough support.

Arizona passed sweeping groundwater management legislation in 1980, though experts said the state isn’t on track to ensure what is pumped out is recharged by 2025.

“It’s an indication of this big, transitional time that Western states are in,” said Sarah Porter, executive director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University. “We’re taking a different view of groundwater these days.”

Much of the spotlight over water scarcity in Nevada has been on the Colorado River. But in large swaths of rural Nevada, more groundwater exists on paper than is actually available.

Several decades ago, Nevada’s semi-arid landscape was promoted as a place where groundwater was plentiful. The state didn’t have a good way to determine just how much water was under the land surface at the time but doled out rights to use it.

Those parched landscapes have gotten a temporary reprieve by way of a historically wet winter. But the precipitation won’t be enough to pull rural areas out of a drought or refill aquifers.

Other groundwater buyback programs exist across the West. But — unlike the one proposed in Nevada — many are limited to specific regions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also works with various states to purchase water rights in areas of intense drought. Nevada looked to basins in southeast Oregon and Colorado as models for the proposed program.

The Nevada bill — still awaiting a Senate committee vote — could be amended further as its sponsor, Republican state Sen. Pete Goicoechea, addresses concerns over implementation and funding, including the $5 million price tag that some say isn’t enough. Proponents are looking for additional funding from the federal government or outside parties that could help foot the bill.

And some are grappling with a lingering question of whether the state should pay for irrigators to give up their rights to water that could eventually be curtailed anyway as drought deepens.

At a recent bill hearing, Jake Tibbitts, natural resources manager for rural Eureka County in central Nevada, said the state is responsible for over-allocating water rights in areas that have then seen tight-knit farming communities pop up.

“Frankly, the state’s culpable on that and needs to provide some soft landing ability for some of these folks,” he said.

In about half the water basins in Nevada, there’s more water on paper than actual water. And a growing number of basins aren’t being replenished at the rate they’re being pumped, according to the Nevada Division of Water Resources.

Nowhere is this more prevalent than in Diamond Valley, about 300 mile (482 kilometers) north of Las Vegas where Plaskett lives on his 1,600-acre (647-hectare) farm. In 2015, the state designated it a critical management area, the strictest regulation for drought management.

The state Supreme Court set new precedent last year when it ruled that management plans for these types of critical areas, which are regulated by Nevada’s top water official, can deviate from a longstanding hierarchy of water rights determined by seniority.

Goicoechea, a third-generation rancher, said he expects those designations to increase in the coming years. Another bill in the state Legislature would require a review of any groundwater management plan every 10 years.

If both bills pass, lower-priority water users in Diamond Valley could see water cuts sooner than under the current 35-year plan. But Goicoechea said that could provide an incentive for them to sell rights under the proposed buyback program.

“I think before they get to year 10, those people will start looking at it and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a way we can balance this bacon,’” Goicoechea said.

Micheline Fairbank, deputy administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources, said the agency isn’t planning to create more critical management areas, even in basins that could qualify. Rather, the agency encourages more localized plans before it would consider the “most extreme regulatory tool,” she said.

Plaskett’s family bought the property in Diamond Valley in the 1960s, before the area had electricity and at a time the state thought there would be four times the amount of water available than what exists today.

Plaskett, a recently elected Eureka County commissioner who has lower-priority water rights, isn’t sure if he’ll sell any to the state. He wonders what else he could sustain on his land or if he could grow the same amount of alfalfa and grass with less water.

“There’s so many different things to consider,” he said. “But it’s really hard to talk about until the price structure starts to develop and we get further into the groundwater management plan.”

___

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow him on Twitter: @gabestern326

United States News

FILE - This August 1967 file photo shows President Lyndon B. Johnson. A former Texas voting officia...
Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Uncovering Lyndon B Johnson’s stolen election

ALICE, Texas (AP) — In 1977, Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan’s exclusive interview with a South Texas election judge who detailed certifying false votes for Lyndon B. Johnson nearly three decades earlier made headlines across the country. With the win by an 87-vote margin in the 1948 Democratic primary runoff, Johnson, then a congressman, […]
13 hours ago
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...
Associated Press

TikTok top attorney reiterates safety measures for users

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance said Friday the Biden administration hasn’t given any feedback to the company since TikTok’s CEO testified in Congress last week. During a panel conversation at a conference in San Francisco that featured top government officials, tech executives and journalists, TikTok […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

NY man gets 22 years for Asian immigrant’s hate crime death

A New York man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for the fatal beating of a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who was collecting cans for money. Jarrod Powell, 51, targeting people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in New York and around the country. Ma, who came to the United States with his wife […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Theater group sues to block Tennessee’s new anti-drag law

An LGBTQ+ theater company is suing to try to block Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law that placed strict limits on drag shows, saying it violates the First Amendment. The Memphis-based group, Friends of George’s, filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state, and asked the court to issue a preliminary […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla., July 20, 2017...
Associated Press

Owners of big cat refuge from ‘Tiger King’ selling property

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The owners of a Florida-based sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docuseries, “ Tiger King, ” say they plan to move most of their big cats to an Arkansas facility and eventually sell their 67-acre (27-hectare) property. Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website that he and […]
13 hours ago
This photo provided by the St. Petersburg, Fla., Police Department shows 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, ...
Associated Press

Search on for Florida toddler after mother found slain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Searchers combed the area around a Florida apartment complex Friday for a missing 2-year-old boy whose mother was found slain in their apartment, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, is considered a “person of interest” in the killing of the mother, […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
To conserve, Nevada may try to buy back groundwater rights