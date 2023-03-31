Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

District sued over axing of student paper after LGBTQ issue

Mar 31, 2023, 8:52 AM
FILE - Former Viking Saga student newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith disp...
FILE - Former Viking Saga student newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. A former high school journalist is suing the Nebraska school district that last year shut down the school newspaper after it published an LGBTQ-focused edition. The federal lawsuit filed Friday, March 31, 2023, names Grand Island Northwest Public Schools and its superintendent. It claims the shutdown of the student paper at Northwest High School was unconstitutional. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former high school journalist and the Nebraska High School Press Association sued Friday over a school district’s shutdown of the school newspaper after it published an LGBTQ-focused edition.

The federal lawsuit claims Grand Island Northwest Public Schools and its superintendent violated the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment in May when it bring the newspaper back in digital form.

“It is hard to find words for what it felt like watching people who were supposed to be supporting our education instead silence us for covering issues impacting our lives,” Marcus Pennell, the former student suing the district, said in a statement. “I was crushed.”

An email message left with the school district’s superintendent, Jeffrey Edwards, was not immediately returned. Edwards last year called the shutdown “an administrative decision.”

Saga newspaper staff were informed of the newspaper’s elimination three days after printing of the June edition, which included an article titled, “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+,” on the origins of Pride Month and the history of homophobia. It also included an editorial opposing a Florida law, dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” that bans some lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity and

A May 22 email from a school employee canceling the paper’s printing services said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Some school board members publicly stated their objection to the Saga’s LGBTQ content.

The lawsuit also states that Pennell, who is transgender, was told in March 2022 that he and others could use only names assigned to them at birth in their bylines and that they could not list their pronouns.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the district violated the law as well as unspecified damages. Grand Island is a city of about 52,300 residents about 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Omaha.

United States News

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his senten...
Associated Press

Alex Murdugh to be kept in protective custody in prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prison officials have decided to keep former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in a special protective unit as he begins serving his life sentence for killing his wife and son. Mental health and prison experts determined that Murdaugh should be kept in protective custody after they reviewed his […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...
Associated Press

Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Officers walk out of the apartment complex where four people, one woman and three men, were ...
Associated Press

2 men get 220-year terms in Indianapolis quadruple killing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men convicted of murder and other charges in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three young men and a young woman were both sentenced Friday to 220 years in prison. Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks were sentenced after being convicted in early March of four counts each of murder, felony murder and […]
14 hours ago
This undated photo shows the Eatonville sign in Eatonville, Fla. One of the first historically Blac...
Associated Press

Developer drops land purchase in historically Black town

EATONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A developer on Friday ended plans to purchase a 100-acre (39-hectare) property from the local school system in a historically Black town in Florida following a public outcry that the deal threatened the cultural heritage of the community made famous by Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston. Derek Bruce said in […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Window into history’: Tapes detail LBJ’s stolen election

DALLAS (AP) — The story was a blockbuster: A former Texas voting official was on the record detailing how nearly three decades earlier, votes were falsified to give then-congressman Lyndon B. Johnson a win that propelled the future president into the U.S. Senate. The audio recordings from Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan’s interviews for […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This August 1967 file photo shows President Lyndon B. Johnson. A former Texas voting officia...
Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Uncovering Lyndon B Johnson’s stolen election

ALICE, Texas (AP) — In 1977, Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan’s exclusive interview with a South Texas election judge who detailed certifying false votes for Lyndon B. Johnson nearly three decades earlier made headlines across the country. With the win by an 87-vote margin in the 1948 Democratic primary runoff, Johnson, then a congressman, […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
District sued over axing of student paper after LGBTQ issue