Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Minneapolis and state agree to revamp policing post-Floyd

Mar 31, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 12:26 pm
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wa...
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, on June 25, 2021, in downtown Minneapolis. The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices following the murder of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights signed a “court-enforceable settlement agreement” Friday to revamp policing in the city where George Floyd was murdered by an officer nearly three years ago.

The two-year investigation found the police department had engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade. City leaders subsequently agreed to negotiate the settlement, which the City Council approved on an 11-0 vote. Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero signed it about half an hour later.

“The agreement isn’t change in and of itself, but it charts a clear roadmap to it,” Frey said at a news conference. “This agreement helps us to embark on the work and then push it even further.”

Lucero pointed out that Floyd was murdered 1,040 days earlier. “It’s been a very long time to get to this point, where he should be alive still,” she said.

“This agreement serves as a model for how cities, police departments and community members across the country can work together to address race-based policing and strengthen public safety,” Lucero said. “This is a model for a new path forward.”

The state agency launched its investigation shortly after begin an overhaul.

Chauvin was later convicted of murder. He and three other officers who were at the scene are now serving prison terms.

“We didn’t get here overnight, and change also won’t happen overnight,” Frey said. “This problem that we now face, it has taken hold over many generations, many administrations, mayors and chiefs, and clearly our Black and brown communities have taken the brunt of this.”

Lucero said the agreement is a legally binding pact that requires the city and the police department to make “transformational changes,” to fix the organizational culture that her agency’s report said was at the heart of the problems with race-based policing.

The commissioner said it includes measures to ensure that force is used “only when it is objectively reasonable, necessary and proportional.” Officers will be required to de-escalate conflicts whenever possible and prohibited from using force “to punish or retaliate.” There will be limits on when and how officers can use chemical irritants and Tasers. And training in the disputed condition of excited delirium — a key issue in the confrontation that led to Floyd’s death — will be banned. Pretext stops for broken lights and searches based solely on the alleged smell of marijuana are banned.

Frey, Lucero and Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the agreement reflects the feedback from and concerns of the community and police officers.

“The court-enforceable agreement does not prohibit officers from relying on reasonable, articulatable suspicion or probable cause of criminal activity to enforce the law. We want officers to do their jobs,” Lucereo said. “We want them to be successful and do it well, and that means policing in a nondiscriminatory manner.”

The city known as a consent decree. City officials said they couldn’t provide information on where that stands.

The state settlement, which still requires court approval, runs over 140 pages. It also contains sections governing the use of body-worn and dashboard cameras; training; officer wellness; and responding to mental health and behavioral crises. It also requires the appointment of an independent evaluator to monitor compliance.

While the City Council’s approval was unanimous, several members expressed harsh criticism of the police department and other city leaders over the years.

“The lack of political will to take responsibility for MPD is why we are in this position today,” council member Robin Wonsley said. “This legal settlement formally and legally prevents city leadership from deferring that responsibility anymore. And I hope this settlement is a wake-up call for city leaders, who the public has watched rubber-stamp poor labor contracts, have signed off on endless misconduct settlements, and then shrugged their shoulders when residents asked then why we have a dysfunctional police department.”

United States News

FILE - This August 1967 file photo shows President Lyndon B. Johnson. A former Texas voting officia...
Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Uncovering Lyndon B Johnson’s stolen election

ALICE, Texas (AP) — In 1977, Associated Press reporter James W. Mangan’s exclusive interview with a South Texas election judge who detailed certifying false votes for Lyndon B. Johnson nearly three decades earlier made headlines across the country. With the win by an 87-vote margin in the 1948 Democratic primary runoff, Johnson, then a congressman, […]
13 hours ago
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple ...
Associated Press

TikTok top attorney reiterates safety measures for users

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The top attorney for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance said Friday the Biden administration hasn’t given any feedback to the company since TikTok’s CEO testified in Congress last week. During a panel conversation at a conference in San Francisco that featured top government officials, tech executives and journalists, TikTok […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

NY man gets 22 years for Asian immigrant’s hate crime death

A New York man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for the fatal beating of a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant who was collecting cans for money. Jarrod Powell, 51, targeting people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in New York and around the country. Ma, who came to the United States with his wife […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Theater group sues to block Tennessee’s new anti-drag law

An LGBTQ+ theater company is suing to try to block Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law that placed strict limits on drag shows, saying it violates the First Amendment. The Memphis-based group, Friends of George’s, filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state, and asked the court to issue a preliminary […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla., July 20, 2017...
Associated Press

Owners of big cat refuge from ‘Tiger King’ selling property

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The owners of a Florida-based sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docuseries, “ Tiger King, ” say they plan to move most of their big cats to an Arkansas facility and eventually sell their 67-acre (27-hectare) property. Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website that he and […]
13 hours ago
This photo provided by the St. Petersburg, Fla., Police Department shows 2-year-old Taylen Mosley, ...
Associated Press

Search on for Florida toddler after mother found slain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Searchers combed the area around a Florida apartment complex Friday for a missing 2-year-old boy whose mother was found slain in their apartment, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said the boy’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, is considered a “person of interest” in the killing of the mother, […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Minneapolis and state agree to revamp policing post-Floyd