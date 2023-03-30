Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Women’s Final Four secondary ticket market outpaces men’s

Mar 30, 2023, 2:01 PM
Virginia Tech players run a drill during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifina...
Virginia Tech players run a drill during a practice session for an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Tickets prices on the secondary market are substantially higher for the women’s Final Four than for the men.

The women play in a much smaller venue, but they also have more recognizable names in the their Final Four. Only UConn on the men’s side is anything close to a traditional power.

One of the women’s stars is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who was honored as the AP Player of the Year on Thursday.

“I think it’s pretty incredible,” Clark said of the difference in ticket prices. “I think it’s starting to get the viewership, the attention, things like that that it deserves. When people really turn on the TV or sit in the seat, they understand how good the product is and how much fun it is to watch.”

An all-session ticket for the women’s Final Four was at least $475 on StubHub and $335 on Vivid Seats, before fees, as of 3 p.m. EDT Thursday. Men’s all-sessions tickets were going for at least $65 and $66, respectively.

The women’s semifinals on Friday, which is headlined by the matchup of Clark’s Hawkeyes against undefeated, top-ranked and defending champion South Carolina, start at $222 on StubHub and $184 on Vivid Seats. That compares to $45 and $44 for Saturday’s semifinals on the men’s side.

“It’s been building towards this for a long time,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “Fortunately for us — not just South Carolina, but us as women’s basketball — we’ve got a lot of star power behind our sport.”

Tickets for Sunday’s women’s championship game begin at $167 on StubHub and $131 on Vivid Seats, and Monday’s men’s title game is at $45 and $37.

The men are playing in Houston’s NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Texans, which seats close to 75,000. The women are at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, home of the NBA’s Mavericks and NHL’s Stars, which has nearly 20,000 seats.

“It’s pretty neat that it’s sold out,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “The cheapest ticket is more expensive than the cheapest ticket in Houston for the men’s Final Four. I thought that was eye-catching.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

United States News

FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif., on March 17, 2023. TikTok on Tuesda...
Associated Press

How a little-known agency holds power over TikTok’s future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under pressure from the U.S. government, TikTok is now facing the music with the possibility of a nationwide ban if it defies a government order to sell to an American company — unless the popular social media app can convince a high-powered panel that its data security restructuring plan sufficiently guards against […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Officers ‘arrest’ alligator walking near Tampa Bay stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa police officers were called to a commercial part of town because of a disturbance, but it wasn’t a public brawl or anyone behaving in a disorderly manner. It was a 9-foot (2.7-meter) alligator Wednesday night ambling down a street not far from Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay […]
8 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the cour...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than $1

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — All that for a dollar? Nah, Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit. As a court reporter read the verdict, the courtroom gallery made up […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment

The federal government filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that spilled hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and rivers. The U.S. Department of Justice said it’s seeking to hold the company accountable for “unlawfully polluting the nation’s waterways and to ensure it pays […]
8 hours ago
File - People shop at an Apple store in the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jerse...
Associated Press

A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed’s yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl prepares to land back at Mojave Air...
Associated Press

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit slashing 85% of its workforce

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is letting go of almost its entire work force with the satellite launch company finding it difficult to secure funding three months after a failed mission. The company, headquartered in Long Beach, California, will cut 675 jobs, about 85% of its workforce, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Women’s Final Four secondary ticket market outpaces men’s