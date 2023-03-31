Close
2 police officers and a suspect wounded in Memphis shooting

Mar 30, 2023, 7:48 PM
BY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two officers and a man with a gun were wounded in a shooting in Memphis on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at about 7:30 p.m. when all three were shot, the Memphis Police Department said on Twitter.

The officers and the suspect were taken to a hospital in critical condition following the shooting in the city’s Whitehaven neighborhood, police said.

No further details were immediately released.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to conduct a probe into the shooting. The bureau typically investigates shootings involving police officers in Tennessee.

