2 killed, 5 wounded in shooting outside Memphis restaurant

Mar 30, 2023, 9:26 AM
BY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two men were killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting outside a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, police said Thursday.

Police said two people were arrested Thursday after the shooting that authorities said began with an altercation inside Privé restaurant and nightclub.

Preliminary information provided by police showed one man was found dead at the location of Wednesday night’s shooting and another man died at a hospital.

Four men and one woman, ages 25 to 35, were wounded and went to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

One of those arrested was charged with murder, and the other was charged with attempted murder, police told media outlets. The suspects were not immediately identified.

