Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bill to criminalize help for Idaho minors’ abortions passes

Mar 30, 2023, 3:48 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would criminalize helping minors obtain an abortion without parental consent won final passage in Idaho’s legislature on Thursday and is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Brad Little.

The measure would be the first of its kind in the U.S. It seeks to restrict travel by creating the crime of “abortion trafficking” and would bar adults from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or “recruiting, harboring or transporting the pregnant minor” without the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian.

Anyone convicted of breaking the law would face two to five years in prison, and could also be sued by the minor’s parent or guardian. Parents who raped their child would not be able to sue, though the criminal penalties for anyone who helped the minor obtain an abortion would remain in effect.

To sidestep violating a constitutional right to travel between states, Idaho’s law would make illegal only the in-state segment of a trip to an out-of-state abortion provider.

Once it lands on his desk, the governor will have five days to either sign or veto the bill or allow it to become law without his signature. Little is against abortion and has supported Idaho’s stringent abortion bans.

Idaho is one of 13 states that already effectively ban abortion in all stages of pregnancy, and is one of a handful of states that already have laws penalizing those who help people of any age obtain abortions.

Democratic Sen. Melissa Wintrow said the legislation “further shackles young girls that need help,” and harms those who try to help them.

“I think we all know that Idaho has the strictest abortion bans in the country,” Wintrow said. “It is criminal, it is totally banned, and this bill adds insult to injury in my estimation.”

But Sen. Todd Lakey, a Republican, said the legislation will “help protect our kids. It does help prevent and protect against abortion, especially those that occur without consent of a parent in another state.”

United States News

Associated Press

Police union employee charged with importing illegal opioids

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The office manager for a Northern California police union allegedly imported illegal synthetic opioids from India and other countries and at least once used her work computer and address and the union’s UPS account to ship the drugs within the country, federal prosecutors said. Joanne Marian Segovia, executive director of […]
16 hours ago
This undated handout photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Te...
Associated Press

Funerals set for 3 of the Nashville school shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Funeral arrangements were disclosed Thursday for one of the adults and two of the children who were killed in this week’s school shooting in Nashville, as the grieving city mourns the victims of the horrific attack that transformed what should have been a normal day of school on a bright, sunny […]
16 hours ago
Bishop Henry C. Williams, of Oakland, testifies during the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacram...
Associated Press

How California reparations proposals could become law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Reparations for Black residents in California will move to the state Legislature once a first-in-the-nation task force submits its recommendations and findings by July 1. But the task force will not propose a cash restitution amount for individuals, opting instead to leave it to lawmakers to figure out how much descendants […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Kansas moves to help survivors pursue child sex abuse claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abuse survivors and advocates who’ve pushed for legislation making it easier in Kansas to prosecute abusers and file lawsuits decades later have achieved a breakthrough in the Legislature, where the proposal is advancing quickly. The bill would remove limits on how long prosecutors have to file charges against suspects for any […]
16 hours ago
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's securi...
Associated Press

American detained in Russia a ‘brave, committed’ journalist

Working as a journalist in Moscow seemed a natural fit for Evan Gershkovich, the son of immigrants from the Soviet Union who grew up speaking Russian at home in Princeton, N.J. After he graduated in 2014 from Bowdoin College, one of the country’s most selective schools, however, “it took me awhile to figure out that […]
16 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Bill to criminalize help for Idaho minors’ abortions passes