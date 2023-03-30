Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Hampshire Senate votes to protect presidential primary

Mar 30, 2023, 2:23 PM
FILE - Bill Hurley, of Chesterfield, N.H., fills out his ballot at the Chesterfield, N.H., polling ...
FILE - Bill Hurley, of Chesterfield, N.H., fills out his ballot at the Chesterfield, N.H., polling site during the New Hampshire state primary elections, Sept. 8, 2020. New Hampshire’s prominent place in the presidential nominating calendar would be enshrined in the state’s Constitution under a belt-and-suspenders measure that won unanimous support Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the state Senate. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s prominent place in the presidential nominating calendar would be enshrined in the state’s constitution under a measure that won unanimous support Thursday in the state Senate.

If 60% of the House agrees, voters would be asked in November 2024 whether to add language to the constitution mirroring an existing state law that requires the primary to be held at least seven days before any similar contest. It was one of two bills passed by the Senate as a rebuke to the Democratic National Committee, which last month approved replacing the Iowa caucus with the South Carolina primary in the leadoff position in 2024 and having New Hampshire share the second slot with Nevada.

The shakeup, championed by President Joe Biden as a way to empower minority voters, has faced major pushback in New Hampshire from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“To think that any political party is going to lean on the elected officials in this state to give up our tradition, that is not going to happen,” said Sen. Daryl Abbas, a Republican from Salem.

“We should be united on this because our elections are done the right way.”

Sen. Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka, a Democrat from Portsmouth, agreed.

“The cornerstone of the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire is our high engagement of the populace in the process,” she said. “What better way to reinforce that engagement than to ask the voters to decide whether our status of going first should be placed in our constitution?”

The second bill, which passed 13-10 along party lines, is aimed at the fallout New Hampshire could face if it ignores the DNC rules. It would require New Hampshire delegates to national conventions to be seated with complete voting rights. The penalties for states that move up without permission haven’t been settled, but could include losing delegates.

All 10 Democrats voted against the bill, arguing that lawmakers shouldn’t meddle in how parties select and seat delegates. The Republican National Committee penalized New Hampshire in 2008 and 2012 for holding the primary earlier than Feb. 1, but no one sought to pass such legislation then, said Sen. Donna Soucy, a Democrat from Manchester.

“Not only is this premature, it’s unprecedented,” she said. “We should be in unison about the primary, and we should let this other problem play itself out.”

Republicans argued that not seating all delegates disenfranchises voters. Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry said she agreed that lawmakers should be united in protecting the primary itself but shouldn’t stop there.

“I think my Republican colleagues want to take that a step further, and they want to protect our Democratic colleagues in this process,” she said.

United States News

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decis...
Associated Press

Ex-Boston officer charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he assaulted a police officer after storming the U.S. Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Joseph Robert Fisher is accused of pushing a chair into a Capitol police officer inside the building as the […]
14 hours ago
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N....
Associated Press

North Dakota governor vetoes transgender pronouns bill

North Dakota’s Republican governor vetoed a bill that would generally prohibit public schools teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by pronouns other than those reflecting the sex assigned to them at birth. Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto on Thursday could be reversed by the state Legislature. If it became law, public school teachers and […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill the Legislature sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor, who is considering a presidential run, has said the issue is one of his priorities. The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami S...
Associated Press

Agreement in place to return Lolita the orca to the Pacific

MIAMI (AP) — An unlikely coalition of a theme park owner, animal rights group and NFL owner-philanthropist announced Thursday that a plan is in place to return Lolita — an orca that has lived in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium for more than 50 years — to her home waters in the Pacific Northwest. “I’m […]
14 hours ago
A Lafayette, Ind., Police Department SUV is parked behind an apartment in the 500 block of Westches...
Associated Press

Indiana boy, 5, found handgun and fatally shot baby brother

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 16-month-old boy was fatally shot by his 5-year-old sibling after the older child found a handgun in a northwestern Indiana apartment, police said. The circumstances of Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Isiah Johnson remained under investigation Thursday by the Lafayette Police Department, which does not plan to release additional information during […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter takes off after deploying soldiers during the Swift Response 22...
Associated Press

Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses

Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. Here are questions and answers about Black Hawks: WHAT IS THE BLACK HAWK? The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
New Hampshire Senate votes to protect presidential primary