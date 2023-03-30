Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Probe: Delays in district’s schools awards not deliberate

Mar 30, 2023, 11:29 AM | Updated: 12:22 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A third-party investigation into delays by a northern Virginia public school district in recognizing student achievements on a standardized test found no evidence the delays were deliberate, the superintendent said this week.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid also said in a letter to the community that the probe found “no evidence of any inequity or racial bias” in the way schools handled notification to those designated “commended students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Fairfax County was among a handful of northern Virginia public school districts that acknowledged around the start of the year delayed notification of some commended student awards. The issue drew widespread attention after Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other elected officials highlighted parents’ concerns and asked for an investigation.

Students who receive the award finish in the top 3% nationally on a standardized test, but below the top 1% that qualifies them as a scholarship semifinalist. Some parents said the delayed notifications could have affected students’ college or scholarship applications, and other parents and activists alleged the district chose to withhold the commendations to downplay individual achievement in favor of equity.

When complaints about the delayed notifications first emerged at the prestigious Thomas Jefferson School for Science and Technology, Youngkin said he wanted to get to the bottom of what “appeared to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country.”

Fairfax County went on to acknowledge notification delays at additional schools, as did other northern Virginia districts.

Youngkin asked Attorney General Jason Miyares, a fellow Republican, to launch an investigation. He suggested the failure to notify students of their awards could be a violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act, which bans discrimination on race and other factors.

That investigation is still ongoing, according to Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita.

“It’s encouraging that FCPS is working to be more transparent about the inconsistencies surrounding their National Merit award decisions and process,” she said in a statement Thursday. “The Office of the Attorney General will continue its investigation.”

An internal review by Fairfax schools first found there was no validity to claims that the delays were deliberate or done in the name of equity, according to a summary of key findings of the external investigation. But Reid went on to retain the law firm Sands Anderson to conduct its own probe.

As part of its work, the firm conducted 29 witness interviews and “had open access to FCPS documents and records,” the summary said.

Sands Anderson “found no evidence to support the claims published in late 2022 suggesting that some FCPS high schools intentionally refrained from notifying Commended Students of their National Merit recognitions, and no evidence that the process or timing for student notifications were impacted in any way by racial considerations or any effort to minimize or fail to celebrate students’ achievements,” according to the summary findings released by the district.

The report found that 15 Fairfax County high schools notified their commended students before Nov. 1, 2022; eight did not. The lack of a division-wide policy for providing such notice was a contributing factor, the summary said.

Reid said in her letter that the district has developed a new regulation that outlines the notification process all high schools will now follow going forward.

The investigation did not identify any Thomas Jefferson student or parent “who believed a student’s admission to their college or university of choice was adversely affected” by the delayed notices, according to the summary.

It also said staff at the impacted schools other than Thomas Jefferson reported that they had not received complaints from parents or the school community regarding the awards notification.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin, Macaulay Porter, said the governor looks forward to the independent findings of Miyares’ investigation into three school divisions.

“When allegations that merit awards were withheld from students came to light, the governor took immediate action,” she said.

She also said the governor was disappointed in Virginia Democrats who blocked a legislative proposal he sought intended to ensure parental notification of scholastic awards.

United States News

FILE - A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter takes off after deploying soldiers during the Swift Response 22...
Associated Press

Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses

Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. Here are questions and answers about Black Hawks: WHAT IS THE BLACK HAWK? The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. […]
13 hours ago
FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus in La...
Associated Press

Suit contests University of Wyoming trans woman in sorority

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The nationwide battle over the places where transgender people may belong has flared at the University of Wyoming, where a lawsuit filed by seven sorority members challenges the induction of a transgender woman into their local chapter. The woman, identified only by the pseudonym “Terry Smith” in the lawsuit filed Monday […]
13 hours ago
Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what turned...
Associated Press

Washington man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls around US

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities on Thursday said they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats. Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine

BOSTON (AP) — An original painting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed by the Ukrainian president is being sold at auction, and proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the nation’s people suffering during its war with Russia. Bidding on the 40-by-24-inch (101.5-by-61-centimeter) painting by American artist Oleg Jones starts at $50,000, and the goal […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

New FBI docs: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The high-roller gambler who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip had lost tens of thousands of dollars while gambling weeks before the mass shooting and was upset about how the casinos had treated him, according to FBI documents made public this week. The documents reveal the strongest indication […]
13 hours ago
A young girl places an item at a growing memorial,Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, at an entr...
Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: No ‘incredible rise’ in transgender shooters

Moments after the assailant who killed six people at a Nashville private school was identified as transgender, a baseless narrative emerged: that there has been an incredible rise in transgender or nonbinary mass shooters in recent years. Some pundits and political influencers on social media went further, suggesting that movements for trans rights are radicalizing […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Probe: Delays in district’s schools awards not deliberate