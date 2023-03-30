Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Trinidad wins $100 million verdict in key corruption lawsuit

Mar 30, 2023, 6:51 AM | Updated: 7:52 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MIAMI (AP) — The government of the eastern Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago has won a multimillion-dollar verdict in a sprawling corruption lawsuit that began nearly 20 years ago and involves former high-ranking officials.

A jury in Miami awarded the government more than $100 million in compensatory damages in a verdict late Wednesday. The civil case began in 2004 when the Trinidadian government sued a former finance minister, various businessmen and several companies in countries including Florida, Panama and Portugal.

“We got everything that we asked for,” Faris Al-Rawi, a former attorney general in Trinidad who represented the government in the case, told The Associated Press.

The lawsuit alleged that the defendants participated in a scheme beginning in August 1996 to illegally obtain consulting and construction contracts at hyper-inflated prices via bribes, bid rigging and money laundering linked to an expansion of the Piarco International Airport in the Trinidadian capital of Port-of-Spain.

The complaint initially targeted 56 defendants, among them 11 individuals and 12 corporate entities, but some secured deals over the years, so only three remained when the trial began earlier this month: former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung and two businessmen.

An attorney for Tung could not immediately be reached for comment.

The verdict came 19 years after the civil case was filed in the Florida 11th Circuit Court and represents a victory for the government’s anti-corruption efforts. It went to trial on March 6.

Related criminal cases in Trinidad, in which top former officials were charged, have stalled or withered as key witnesses died and prosecutors dropped charges.

Nearly two dozen people were originally charged in Trinidad, including a former prime minister, his wife and an ex Cabinet minister accused of receiving kickbacks from a local businessman.

Among those named in the lawsuit that the government won was a former finance minister, Brian Kuei Tung. An attorney for him could not immediately be reached for comment.

In 2005, the U.S. government filed several criminal charges against some of the same defendants, including bank fraud and money laundering. Although some charges were discarded, some defendants were convicted and sentenced to six-year prison terms. Others, including two Trinidadian businessmen, have appealed, and their cases are still pending in the U.S. justice system. ___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

United States News

FILE - A woman holds a sign while joined by other supporters during an abortion rights rally in The...
Associated Press

Maryland voters to decide abortion constitutional amendment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters will decide next year whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution, after the House of Delegates voted Thursday to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot. The House voted 98-38 for a bill that already has cleared the state Senate by the three-fifths margin needed […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

College ends partnership with school over ‘David’ issue

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan college has ended its partnership with a Florida charter school whose principal was forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture. A Hillsdale College spokesperson said Tallahassee Classical School no longer is affiliated […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Jeremiah King, who is transitioning out of homelessness, grimaces in pain as he shows the ba...
Associated Press

Gunshot injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — For every American killed by gunfire, an estimated two or more more survive, often with terrible injuries — a fact that public health experts say is crucial to understanding the full impact of guns on society. A new government study highlights just how violent the recent past has been in America […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Celebrity-friendly church required workers to tithe

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area megachurch that counts celebrities such as Russell Wilson and Justin Bieber among its thousands of members has been accused in a lawsuit of requiring employees to donate some of their earnings back to the religious organization or risk being fired. Employee Rachel Kellogg alleges Churchome and its leaders “engaged in […]
11 hours ago
A visitor takes in a view of the city's skyline under the snow-covered San Gabriel mountains after ...
Associated Press

A look at how the largest US counties gained or lost people

Several large, urban counties across the United States gained residents or stemmed population declines in the year ending last July after losing residents in the previous 12-month period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates released Thursday. Population change is driven by migration, both within the U.S. as people move […]
11 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is screened on arrival at federal court, Thursday March 30, 2023, in ...
Associated Press

Lawyer: FTX founder likely challenging new crypto charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried signaled Thursday that the onetime cryptocurrency darling is challenging the validity of new charges added to an indictment after he agreed to be brought to the United States in December from the Bahamas rather than fight extradition. Attorney Mark Cohen told a Manhattan federal court judge […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Trinidad wins $100 million verdict in key corruption lawsuit